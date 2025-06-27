The Minnesota Timberwolves entered a new era this week as Alex Rodriguez reflected on his first NBA Draft since officially becoming a co-owner of the franchise. Just days after the NBA Board of Governors unanimously approved the $1.5 billion sale to Rodriguez and Marc Lore, the former MLB star posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, celebrating the milestone.

“An unforgettable night. Our first NBA Draft as owners of the @timberwolves —an honor we don’t take lightly. Grateful to walk this journey with an incredible front office and passionate fanbase. Welcome to the team @joanbrg1. The future is bright in Minnesota. Let’s build something special. 🐺”

Rodriguez’s enthusiasm came just after the Timberwolves selected French center Joan Beringer with the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Beringer, a 6-foot-11 big man, quickly emerged as the centerpiece of the team’s draft haul. His social handle, @joanbrg1, was even tagged in Rodriguez’s post, indicating his central role in the franchise’s vision moving forward.

The Timberwolves draft picks in 2025 included Beringer at No. 17 and Rocco Zikarsky at No. 45, after a pair of second-round trade-downs. Minnesota originally held the 31st pick, which was traded to Phoenix for the 36th selection and future assets. They then flipped No. 36 to the Lakers for No. 45 and cash considerations, ultimately securing Zikarsky, an Australian center with raw upside.

As Rodriguez and Lore take full control of the team’s ownership, their draft-day moves reflect a clear long-term vision. Stockpile size, versatility, and international talent while building around Anthony Edwards and a proven core that has reached the Western Conference Finals the last two seasons.

With a talented group already in place—Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert—the Timberwolves hope Beringer can grow into a defensive anchor under head coach Chris Finch. His size and instincts make him a natural fit for Minnesota’s evolving identity.

Rodriguez’s Instagram post quickly drew thousands of likes and fan engagement, with the team’s motto #RaisedByWolves gaining traction online. It’s just another clear sign that a new Timberwolves era is here—and that this leadership duo isn’t just chasing relevance. They’re aiming to build a contender.

For now, fans can feel energized by a front office aligned with ownership and a draft class that reflects both international scouting and long-term vision.