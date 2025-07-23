Few teams in the Western Conference have grown more organically and more impressively over the last few seasons than the Minnesota Timberwolves. After back-to-back trips to the Western Conference Finals, the Wolves aren’t a plucky underdog anymore. They’re a legitimate contender operating under the weight of expectation. However, maintaining that status, especially under the NBA’s new financial rules, is a different challenge entirely. This offseason, Minnesota had to make hard choices. The best move they can make now? One that threads the needle between budget-conscious and playoff-ready.

Smart Spending, Tough Sacrifices

Keeping all three of Julius Randle, Naz Reid, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker while staying under the second apron was always going to take a miracle for the Timberwolves.

In that context, retaining both Randle and Reid without triggering that harsh tax penalty qualifies as a win. Yes, that's even if it leaves fans wishing the full core had one more run together.

Reid’s five-year, $125 million contract raised some eyebrows. It’s a hefty investment for someone still slotted behind Rudy Gobert on the depth chart. Unless the Wolves are preparing to move on from Gobert and elevate Reid to the starting role, the price tag will remain a point of debate. Still, Minnesota avoided any major blunders and deserves recognition for staying aggressive and spending like a contender.

Now that the top-tier pieces are locked in, the focus shifts to filling out the roster with smart, affordable contributors who fit the system. That’s where Amir Coffey enters the conversation.

Here we will look at and discuss the perfect move that the Minnesota Timberwolves must still make in the 2025 NBA offseason.

The Perfect Move

There’s no need for Minnesota to chase stars. The core of Anthony Edwards, Gobert, and now Randle has more than enough top-end talent. What they need is a player who connects lineups, thrives without the ball, and amplifies stars by doing the little things. Coffey checks every one of those boxes.

The 28-year-old wing had a breakout season with the Los Angeles Clippers. He helped the team win 50 games last season. Coffey set career highs across the board, averaging 9.7 points in 24.3 minutes per game while shooting 40.9 percent from deep. In 13 starts, those numbers jumped to 12.8 points per game on 43.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Coffey is not just a hot shooter, too. He’s a 6'7″ wing with the length and lateral quickness to guard multiple positions. That’s a huge asset for a Minnesota team that has leaned heavily on Jaden McDaniels for wing defense. They could use another reliable two-way option off the bench or in certain starting configurations.

Catch, Shoot

Sure, most of Coffey’s usage last season came as a catch-and-shoot threat off James Harden’s passes. However, he showed he’s more than a one-dimensional floor-spacer. He attacked closeouts confidently, found soft spots in the defense for timely pull-ups, and even displayed a modest ability to keep the offense moving with quick passes.

No one’s going to mistake Coffey for a primary creator. That’s the point, though. He thrives in a clearly defined role, which is to hit open threes, switch defensively, and stay ready to play heavier minutes when called upon. On a team loaded with high-usage players, Coffey’s off-ball skills and low-maintenance game would shine.

Why Coffey Makes Sense in Minnesota

The Wolves don’t need another star. What they need is someone who can stretch defenses, defend on the wing, and stay in rhythm in 18-25 minute spurts. Coffey does all that, and he’s entering his prime.

Unlike other veteran role players who may have already hit their peak, Coffey is just getting started. His age, size, and growing confidence all point toward even more upside. He may not be flashy, but he’s increasingly effective. Coffey is also increasingly valuable in a league that prizes spacing, versatility, and switchability.

Financially, he’s a fit as well. Given his career arc and production level, Coffey should be available on a reasonable mid-level deal. That’s gold for a Timberwolves team pressed up against the tax and operating under the ever-watchful eye of the second apron. Coffey represents one of the rare types of players who provide a starter’s value at a bench player’s cost.

A Contender’s Calculated Swing

Championship windows don’t stay open forever. Remember that Edwards continues to blossom, and the Wolves have doubled down on a big-money frontcourt rotation. As such, this is the time to round out the roster with smart, impact players who won’t demand the ball or break the budget.

Amir Coffey is the definition of a “winning role player.” He is low-usage, high-IQ, and adaptable. He gives Minnesota another switchable defender and reliable floor-spacer, all wrapped in a plug-and-play package that can mesh with starters or lead bench units.

In an offseason that’s been defined by tough calls and luxury-tax math, this is the kind of move that turns good rosters into great ones.