The Baltimore Ravens knows how to produce some of the greatest players ever. Among them is the incomparable Ray Lewis.

His presence within the organization was felt when he and Baltimore legend Michael Phelps attended Ravens practice on Tuesday.

Additionally, Ravens DC Orr soaked in the moment of seeing Lewis at practice, per
Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“It was a surreal moment for me” Orr said.

In Baltimore, Lewis among the most beloved. He was instrumental in the Ravens winning Super Bowl XLVII in 2001.

Altogether, he played 17 seasons with the Ravens. Lewis finished his career with 2,050 combined tackles, 41.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles, and 31 interceptions.

Also, he was a 13-time Pro-Bowler, two-time defensive player of the year, and won a second Super Bowl in 2013.

In 2018, Lewis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Phelps was born in Baltimore on June 30, 1985. He is without question the most decorated Olympian in history with 28 total medals.

Recently, Phelps has lent his support to the Ravens by helping to install a swimming pool in the team facility.

It turns out, Phelps is a huge Ravens fan. During the Olympics, the fans got a glimpse of his final race on the jumbotron at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens bond between Ray Lewis and Michael Phelps

Lewis and Phelps share a strong connection. As a matter of fact, Lewis served as a mentor to Phelps during critical periods in his life.

In fact, Lewis was instrumental behind Phelps returning to the Olympics in 2012 in London. Also, Phelps has been outspoken in recent years about his struggles with depression.

Lewis was there to provide support to him. In 2014, Phelps was arrested and charged with a DUI.

As it turns out, Lewis attended court to be there for Phelps. Altogether, the two remain inseparable now and forever.

