Lately, Billy Donovan has laid down the law regarding the serious struggles plaguing the Chicago Bulls. Currently, the Bulls are 9-14 and are experiencing a seven-game losing streak.

Last Sunday, they had to endure a brutal 32-point loss to the veteran-laden Golden State Warriors, 123-91. On Friday, they will head to Charlotte to take on the Hornets. Meanwhile, some are surprised by whom the Bulls have lost to recently, including the lowly New Orleans Pelicans and the Indiana Pacers.

However, head coach Billy Donovan kept it honest when assessing the current state of affairs, per

Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic. Essentially, when watching tape, Donovan said nobody should be surprised that the Bulls lost to those teams.

“People wanna sit there and say, ‘Well, you lost to New Orleans. They got a bad a record.’ Indiana, bad record,” Donovan said. “I don’t think we’re any different from those teams. We’re not just gifted to walk in there (and) if we show up, we’ll win games. … I do not view it that way at all when I watch tape.”

A revolving door of injuries affecting top talent and a lack of cohesion have contributed to the Bulls' mounting losses.

All it will take is one win to get the Bulls back in the saddle

Without question, things are not going well in Chicago, which is putting it mildly. They went from an unexpected 6-1 start to now in the doldrums of the NBA.

That said, they need one win to lift their spirits. Indeed, one cannot expect a single victory to turn things around automatically, nor to get Chicago back to where it was at the beginning of the season.

But a boost in morale is enough to renew a sense of collective confidence. A significant aspect of Donovan's coaching philosophy is emphasising team chemistry.

When you lose, the chemistry is poor. However, when you win, it is the opposite.

All you need is one, one is all you need.