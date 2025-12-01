Anthony Edwards made franchise history following another 30-point outing in the Minnesota Timberwolves' matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.

Edwards is going through the sixth season of his career with the Timberwolves. He has shined as the top star for the franchise, hoping to lead them to title contention in the near future following two consecutive runs to the Western Conference Finals.

Edwards balled out in his matchup against the Spurs, who are in the playoff mix to start the season. In 36 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 32 points, six assists and three rebounds. He shot 13-of-18 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Edwards made franchise history with his scoring efforts. It marked the 102nd time in his career that he scored 30 or more points for Minnesota, breaking the all-time record on that category.

“Tonight marks @anthonyedwards 102nd-career game with 30+ PTS! He's now the Timberwolves ALL-TIME LEADER in 30-PT games 🔥,” the post read.

How Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves played against Spurs

Anthony Edwards' scoring feat ended up helping the Timberwolves in a big way, beating the Spurs by a 125-112 score.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game as San Antonio led by four points going into the fourth quarter. Despite this, Minnesota came alive in the final 12 minutes of regulation, torching the visitors 36-19 throughout the period.

Perimeter shooting and ball movement made the difference in this matchup. The Timberwolves prevailed in both categories by making 17 3-pointers and creating 35 assists. It wasn't the same for the Spurs as they knocked down eight triples and dished out 17 assists.

Five players scored in double-digits for Minnesota in the win, including Edwards. Julius Randle delivered a solid performance with 22 points, 12 assists, six rebounds, and a steal. He shot 9-of-15 overall, including 2-of-5 from downtown, and 2-of-2 from the charity stripe. Donte DiVincenzo came next with 18 points and five rebounds, Naz Reid had 15 points and five rebounds, while Jaden McDaniels provided 13 points and four rebounds.

Minnesota improved to a 12-8 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Phoenix Suns by 0.5 games and Golden State Warriors by 1.5 games while trailing the Spurs by 1.5 games and Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets by 2.5 games.

The Timberwolves will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET.