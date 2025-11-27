It was an intense battle at the Paycom Center as the Minnesota Timberwolves fell short, losing 113-105 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite the close game, the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards believed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder dominated them and would not settle for a moral victory, according to the New York Times.

“I'm not a moral victory type of guy. Nah,” Edwards said to the Times. “We lost. Got our a** kicked, again, by them. I hate it. I'm just ready to play them again.”

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 40 points, showcasing the skills that made him the MVP last season. Additionally, Isaiah Hartenstein had 15 points on 6 of 10 shooting, while Chet Holmgren added 12. It was not the typical Thunder domination. Instead, the Wolves made them work for it.

The Thunder were up 24-17 after the first quarter and 49-39 at halftime. Then, the Wolves chipped away at the lead. By the time the fourth quarter came along, it was 94-93 Minnesota with just 5:42 left in the game. But the inevitable happened, as the Thunder took back the lead and never surrendered, allowing the Wolves to tie it once more at 101-101 with 3:41 left, but they were not able to overcome them.

The Wolves played tough defense all night, holding the Thunder to just 47.5 percent from the field, including 26.9 percent from beyond the arc. Rudy Gobert set the tone on the boards with 12 rebounds.

Edwards finished the night with 31 points and eight rebounds while shooting 9 of 19. Meanwhile, Donte DiVincenzo had 11 points while shooting 4 of 9. Julius Randle struggled, scoring just 10 points while shooting 2 of 13 while also hauling in eight rebounds. Terrence Shannon Jr. roared off the bench with 18 points while making all seven of his shots, while Naz Reid added 12.

It may not have been the result the Wolves wanted, but it was the toughest game the Thunder had endured in two games, as they had won nine games by 14 or more points. Following the Thanksgiving break, the Wolves' next game will be against the Boston Celtics on Saturday. But their next chance at the Thunder will be on December 19th at the Target Center.