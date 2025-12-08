On Monday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will hit the floor at home for a matchup against the Phoenix Suns. The Timberwolves are looking to pick up another win after recently knocking off the Los Angeles Clippers in narrow fashion at home.

Unfortunately, the Timberwolves got some concerning updates on the injury front on Monday afternoon ahead of the clash against Phoenix.

“Wolves added (Anthony) Edwards and (Terrence) Shannon to the injury report with illness. Neither were at shootaround,” reported Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Edwards of course is the head of the snake for Minnesota, and the team operates completely differently (and less efficiently) with him off the floor. Meanwhile, Shannon Jr. has been able to carve out more rotational minutes for himself this season and is making the most of it, capitalizing off his surprise impact in the Western Conference Finals last year against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Article Continues Below

Overall, the Timberwolves will be looking to exact some revenge on Monday evening after the Suns beat them earlier in the year this season. In that game, Minnesota absolutely melted down in the final minute, with Edwards missing a pair of free throws and the team turning it over multiple times, ultimately falling victim to a buzzer beater by Collin Gillespie.

The Timberwolves will certainly be hoping that Edwards is able to be on the floor for the rematch. The Suns will be without Devin Booker, while Dillon Brooks is questionable.

Tipoff between Minnesota and Phoenix is set for 7:30 pm ET.