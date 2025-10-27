Obi Toppin left Sunday’s Indiana Pacers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with right-leg soreness and did not return, the Pacers announced on X, formerly Twitter.

Toppin exited with 3:11 remaining in the third quarter and finished with nine points, six rebounds, and a steal in 17 minutes, per the ESPN box score. The Pacers were already thin; Indiana opened the night with multiple players sidelined, and Toppin’s departure forced coach Rick Carlisle to reshuffle rotation minutes.

Through three quarters, Pascal Siakam paced the Pacers with 21 points and seven rebounds as Indiana tried to keep pace in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves held an 86-77 edge late in the third, according to the ESPN box score and gamecast.

This isn’t the kind of hit the Pacers want so early in the season. Indiana has already battled a crowded injury report, and Toppin, who has provided energy, spacing, and occasional scoring pops off the bench, represents one of the few dependable frontcourt options when available. The team labeled the issue as “right leg soreness” and ruled him out for the remainder of tonight’s game.

Carlisle will likely lean on Tony Bradley, Jarace Walker, and occasional small-ball lineups to pick up minutes if Toppin requires extra rest. For now, the Pacers will monitor him closely; with Indiana juggling several injuries, even a short absence would force another adjustment to a still-fragile rotation.

We’ll keep an eye on updates from the team and medical staff, but tonight’s scoreboard and the injury report already underscore a simple reality for Indiana, which can’t afford more attrition if it wants to stabilize its early-season identity.