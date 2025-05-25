The Minnesota Timberwolves picked up a much-needed win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, but Anthony Edwards does not see any reason to celebrate.

With his team still down in the series, Edwards swiftly shut down any thought of contentment. The 23-year-old praised the Thunder, calling them the “best team in the NBA,” saying he is solely focused on finding a way to beat them four times.

“We're still down,” Edwards said in the locker room after the win. “It's just one win. Can't get too high on it. Don't get too low. Just got to try to win another one. This team, they're the best team in the NBA. So we got to be able to beat this team more than one time, and it's going to be tough.”

The response is typical for players in similar situations, but Edwards is more blunt than most. The Timberwolves star took a similar stance after taking a 3-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors in the conference semifinals. Edwards said then that he was unhappy with how his team played with a lead and acted as if the series was already over.

After going down 0-2, Edwards was clearly on a mission in Game 3. He came out firing on all cylinders, ending the first quarter with 16 points and five rebounds. His energy was contagious, as the Timberwolves ended the game with seven players in double figures.

Timberwolves, Thunder prepare for pivotal WCF Game 4

Following the blowout nature of Game 3, the Timberwolves and Thunder will remain in Minneapolis for Game 4. None of the three games thus far were particularly competitive, but Minnesota's 42-point victory on Saturday night was easily the most convincing of any contest. However, Oklahoma City still owns a 2-1 series lead.

As the No. 1 seed in the West, the Timberwolves entered the series as sizeable betting favorites. That number was slightly shortened after Minnesota's massive Game 3, but Oklahoma City still remains ahead. Yet, with the Thunder suffering their worst loss of the year, it will be worth noting how they bounce back on just one day of rest.

So far, the Timberwolves are 5-1 in the playoffs at home. Likewise, the Thunder are just 3-3 on the road, compared to 7-1 at home. With neither team's starters playing heavy minutes in Game 3, both should be well-rested for Game 4.