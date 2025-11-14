Jaden McDaniels is in year six with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Over the course of his career, he has improved each season by scoring more points per game and rounding out his entire skillset. The Timberwolves' starter is seeing career highs in points per game, three-point percentage, free throw percentage, and is blocking 1.4 shots per game.

His 53.8 three-point percentage is leading the NBA after 11 games. In a recent article from The Athletic, it highlights what his teammates have said about his rise.

“We’re going to keep giving him the ball, putting the ball in his hands,” Anthony Edwards said. “He can play with the ball in his hands; he’s just got to make the right play. If he makes the right play, we can be 10 times better, you know? Because he’s a great scorer. We just need him to be another facilitator for us.”

Julius Randle chimmed in as well.

“He’s one of the best two-way players in the league,” Randle said. “We’ve got to be consistent in that and keep feeding him confidence, trusting him.”

It's clear that McDaniels has played himself into a prominent role with the team. The Timberwolves are hoping to get over the hump in a competitive Western Conference. With the forward's emergence, the T-Wolves may have that opportunity.

Minnesota hosts the Sacramento Kings for the NBA Cup on Friday night. They are aiming to improve to 8-4 on the season, which could place them in 5th place in the conference if the Los Angeles Lakers lose to the New Orleans Pelicans.