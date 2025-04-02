Since last season, it feels like every time the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets face off against each other, it gives playoff vibes. Well, that's what it felt like once again in their latest game, as the Timberwolves walked away with a 140-139 win in double overtime.

After their win, Anthony Edwards spoke about the game and gave props to the real MVP of the game, as he brought over Nickeil Alexander-Walker to join him in the interview.

“He made big shots for us,” Edwards said about Alexander-Walker. “All night long, every quarter, whenever we needed it, he came through. He made the right play, he was poised down the stretch. So whatever I did don’t matter. He the MVP tonight.”

“Whatever I did don’t matter. He the MVP tonight.” Anthony Edwards gave props to Nickeil Alexander-Walker after the Wolves’ huge 2OT win over the Nuggets 🙌 (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/ntTpMup8dK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Alexander-Walker was indeed big for the Timberwolves, as he finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists off the bench. He also drilled the game-winning free throws at the end to help the Timberwolves.

“I just want to come in and win,” Alexander-Walker said. “In times like this, I got [Chris] Finch that's going to play me, Ant is going to keep passing me the ball. It's tough for him in his position being the star player having to pass up two game winners. For me, I wanted to make the defense pay, put two on the ball, and make the right shot.”

Timberwolves walk out with win double OT win vs. Nuggets

The Timberwolves were down by 11 points midway through the fourth quarter, but that didn't stop them from continuing to fight and make it a game at the end. As much as Edwards didn't want to give himself credit, he was one of the catalysts for their comeback and helped them take the game into overtime.

Nikola Jokic had another historic game, finishing with 61 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, and it looked like his free throw to put them up one point with seconds left in double overtime would have sealed the game. Nonetheless, in a crazy sequence of events, the Nuggets got a steal, and Russell Westbrook missed an open layup. The Timberwolves gave themselves another chance to score, and Westbrook came down on defense and fouled Alexander-Walker on the 3-point line.

Alexander-Walker made two of three free throws, and the Timberwolves took the win. As the season comes close to an end, the Timberwolves are currently No. 7 in the Western Conference, and they have a chance to climb up the standings if they continue to win.