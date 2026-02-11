The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, and Anthony Edwards popped up on the injury report as questionable. Edwards is coming off a 30-point performance in a win against the Atlanta Hawks, and he is dealing with an illness. Here is everything we know about Anthony Edwards’ injury status for the Timberwolves game against the Blazers.

Anthony Edwards’ injury status vs. Blazers



Anthony Edwards is officially listed as questionable on the NBA’s official injury report due to an illness. It’s likely that a final status update will not come until right before the game. Players commonly try to go through pregame warmups and see how they feel before making a final determination on their playing status.

The Timberwolves are currently 33-22 and trying to keep pace in the Western Conference standings. They are essentially tied percentage-wise with the Los Angeles Lakers who are in fifth place in the West. But they are only a half game ahead of the No. 7 Phoenix Suns and falling to a play-in spot.

For Edwards, he was recently named to his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance. He’s appeared in 45 games this season at a little over 35 minutes per game. He’s averaging a career-high 29.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 49.2 percent shooting from the field, 39.7 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 79.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Timberwolves injury report

-Anthony Edwards questionable (illness)

-Johnny Juzang 0ut (G League two-way)

-Terrence Shannon Jr. out (G League assignment)

-Rocco Zikarsky out (G League two-way)

Blazers injury report

-Damian Lillard out (left Achilles tendon injury managment)

-Kris Murray out (lumbar strain)

-Shaedon Sharpe out (left calf strain)

-Matisse Thybulle out (right knee tendinopathy)