The Minnesota Timberwolves have officially been eliminated from the playoffs after losing 124-94 in Game 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. From the beginning of the game, the Timberwolves didn't have it and were outscored 26-9 in the first quarter. They were then outscored 39-23 in the second quarter, and from there, it kind of felt like the game was over going into halftime.

After the Timberwolves only had 32 points to start the third quarter, an old video resurfaced of Anthony Edwards clowning the Phoenix Suns because they only had 30 points in the third quarter while they were facing the Dallas Mavericks.

“I remember when we was playing Phoenix, they were talking so much s—,” Edwards said in the video. “Telling us we better make the playoffs. We out of the playoffs, but y'all, this a disgrace. Y'all got 30 points in the third quarter.”

Fast forward to now, and the Timberwolves ended up facing the fate, and social media did not let them hear the end of it.

“Both that game and tonight’s game had a score of 57-27 at one point,” a user on Reddit wrote.

“At least the suns got to 7,” another user wrote.

“Life comes at you fast,” a third user wrote.

This moment won't stop Edwards from talking trash, but it is a funny moment to relive.

Article Continues Below

Anthony Edwards gives credit to Thunder after Game 5

The Thunder showed throughout the series that they were a step ahead of the Timberwolves, and they dominated on both sides of the ball.

“They dominated the game from the tip. Can’t do nothing but tip my hats to those guys. They came ready. Good job by them,” Edwards said after the game via Josue Pavon of ClutchPoints.

Anthony Edwards salutes the Thunder on winning the Western Conference Finals: “They dominated the game from the tip. Can’t do nothing but tip my hats to those guys” pic.twitter.com/5N1mpOyZS6 — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Timberwolves had a solid season, and what happened in this series shouldn't discourage them. They've been to the Western Conference Finals two years in a row, and they still have their core group of players returning. Trading for Julius Randle ended up working out, and he started playing some of his best basketball late in the season and into the playoffs.

If they can continue this momentum and add some more depth next season, it shouldn't be a surprise if they were to make a deep playoff run again. Edwards hasn't reached his prime yet, and he's already been quite successful, and these losses should make him better as his career continues.