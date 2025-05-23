Anthony Edwards made franchise playoff history that involved Kevin Garnett during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

Throughout Garnett's playoff career with the Timberwolves, he averaged 22.3 points per game after 47 total appearances. After his last appearance with the franchise in 2004, he finished with 1,049 points in the postseason.

Going into Game 2 against the Thunder, Edwards had 1,033 points throughout his young playoff career. He needed 17 points to surpass the Timberwolves legend, which he did in the third quarter.

Edwards scored 16 points in the first half, only needing one point to achieve the feat. With 6:47 left in the third period, he converted a shot inside the paint that saw him reach the mountaintop of playoff scoring for the Timberwolves.

How Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves played against Thunder

Despite Anthony Edwards' historic playoff feat to surpass Kevin Garnett, it wasn't enough as the Timberwolves lost 118-103 to the Thunder in Game 2.

Minnesota was competitive with Oklahoma City in the first half, exchanging runs as they only trailed 58-50 at halftime. However, the Thunder dominated the Timberwolves 35-21 in the third quarter, growing their lead to 22. Even though the visitors attempted a rally, winning the fourth quarter 32-25, they did not create enough defensive stops to recover from the big deficit.

Four players scored in double-digits on Minnesota's behalf in the loss, including Edwards. He finished with a stat line of 32 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and a block. He shot 12-of-26 from the field, including 1-of-10 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-10 from the free-throw line. Jaden McDaniels came next with 22 points and three blocks, Nickeil Alexander-Walker put up 17 points and two assists, while Naz Reid provided 10 points and eight rebounds.

Minnesota now finds themselves down 2-0 in the series, the second consecutive year they have this deficit in the West Finals. They can have optimism with the fact that Edwards had a strong scoring performance. However, they will need the rest of the team to step up on defense if they wish to get back in the series.

The Timberwolves will look to bounce back when they host the Thunder in Game 3. The contest will take place on May 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET.