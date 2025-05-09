Anthony Edwards garnered plenty of attention thanks to his postgame interaction with NFL legend Michael Irvin after the Minnesota Timberwolves' Game 2 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

Edwards had a solid performance throughout the 34 minutes of action he had on the court. He finished with a stat line of 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists. He shot 6-of-13 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

After the game, Edwards took the time to meet up with Irvin. The NFL legend played 12 years in the league with the Dallas Cowboys from 1988 to 1999, winning three Super Bowls and five Pro Bowl selections as he went on to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Anthony Edwards 🤝 Michael Irvin Superstars showing respect after MIN's G2 win to even the series 🌟 pic.twitter.com/bDy3idznXf — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves gave Michael Irvin a show, blowing out the Warriors to even up the series at one game apiece.

Edwards underperformed in Game 1, which he knew he needed to bounce back from after performing at a high level in the previous round against the Los Angeles Lakers. He did just that in Game 2, taking part in multiple areas of the game as he helped the Timberwolves dominate the Warriors throughout the contest.

Five players scored in double-digits on Minnesota's behalf, including Edwards. Julius Randle led the way with 24 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. He shot 10-of-17 overall, including 1-of-4 from three, and 3-of-3 from the charity stripe. Nickeil Alexander-Walker came next with 20 points and three assists while Jaden McDaniels put up 16 points. Meanwhile, Naz Reid provided 11 points and five assists.

The Timberwolves will look to take a 2-1 series lead when they face the Warriors in Game 3. The contest will take place on May 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET.