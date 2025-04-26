Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves earned a 116-104 victory over Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of their playoff series on Friday night. Edwards also threw down a massive dunk over Doncic during the game. Although it impressed most of the NBA world, Edwards was not satisfied with the poster.

“That was terrible,” Edwards told reporters following the win, via ESPN and ClutchPoints. “That was a terrible dunk. I wish I could get it back, I would've crunk it back a little more.”

Anthony Edwards not impressed with dunk over Luka Doncic

“Terrible” or not, fans will probably see that dunk on a poster soon. Doncic and Edwards have history in the postseason, and perhaps a rivalry is building between the two young stars. They will likely have no shortage of intense playoff battles throughout the upcoming years.

Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves now lead the series 2-1. The Lakers, however, will not go down without a fight. Los Angeles needs to take care of business in Game 4, though.

It is worth mentioning that Doncic was reportedly battling an illness throughout the day on Friday. Lakers head coach JJ Redick said Doncic had not been feeling well all day.

Luka still ended up recording 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds — a great game for most players but underwhelming for Doncic. Meanwhile, Edwards finished the game with 29 points, eight assists and eight rebounds.

The Lakers and Timberwolves will run it back on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 PM EST. Luka Doncic will do everything he can to help his team bounce back in what has become a must-win affair. Anthony Edwards understands how important Game 4 will be, though, and he would love to help Minnesota get the job done once again.

It is revenge for Edwards in a sense, as Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a Western Conference Finals win against Edwards and the Timberwolves a season ago. Now with the Lakers, Luka is once again hoping to defeat Anthony in a playoff series. Edwards has no intention of letting that happen, however.