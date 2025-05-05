The Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors will be facing off in the second round of the playoffs, and it should be an exciting matchup between the teams. The Timberwolves knocked out the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, and many people were surprised that they got the job done in five games. Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves now move on to the Warriors, where they haven't seen Stephen Curry in the playoffs before.

Years ago, Edwards manifested this matchup for the Timberwolves in an interview, as someone asked him what he was looking forward to during that season.

“I want to play the Warriors [in the playoffs]… wherever they at, I want to get to them,” Edwards said in the resurfaced interview.

"I want to play the Warriors [in the playoffs]… wherever they at, I want to get to them." "Why the Warriors?" Ant: "Because Draymond [Green] talks so much trash."

Edwards was then asked why he specifically wanted to play the Warriors.

“Because Draymond talks so much trash. That's pretty much the only reason,” Edwards said.

Draymond Green does indeed talk a lot of trash, but Edwards does the same thing, which is one of the reasons why this could be an exciting matchup. Green also has some history with Rudy Gobert, and everyone will be wondering how those two will be able to control their cool in the heat of battle.

Timberwolves looking to take down Warriors in second round

The Timberwolves have been one of the more exciting teams in the league over the past few seasons, and what they've done in the playoffs over the course of time is impressive. Last season, they took down Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round and defeated Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the second round. Unfortunately, the Dallas Mavericks were too much for them in the Western Conference Finals.

This year, the Timberwolves have already defeated the likes of Luka Doncic and LeBron James, and are moving on to take down the Warriors. The Timberwolves create many advantages on the floor with their physicality and athleticism, and it's hard to see if the Warriors can match their level of play.

The Warriors were able to defeat the Timberwolves in the regular season three times, but in the postseason, none of that matters. Though they have tons of playoff experience, the Timberwolves have the talent, and this is a series that can end up going six or seven games. Edwards and the Timberwolves will be ready for whatever comes their way going into the next round.