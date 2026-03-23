If there's any guarantee with what anyone is going to get from Bones Hyland, it's that he is always going to carry himself with so much confidence and swagger. Hyland, of course, has been humbled in recent years, having to settle for a minimum deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves in last year's free agency after a brief cameo with the team. But he's hitting his stride yet again, and just at the right moment considering that Anthony Edwards is on the mend due to a right knee injury.

On Sunday night, in a heated contest against the Boston Celtics, Hyland provided the spark the Timberwolves needed in a 102-92 win. He played 29 minutes off the bench and had the greenest of green lights, hoisting up 14 shots attempts en route to scoring a team-high 23 points on the night. It's not like this was poor shot-chucking; he was a plus-26 on the night, as Minnesota was playing with so much energy whenever he was on the court.

After the game, Hyland met with the NBC NBA Showtime crew hosted by Maria Taylor along NBA all-time greats Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady and they laughed about the Timberwolves guard's response to being handed the reins.

“They definitely showed me the green light,” Hyland said, eliciting a laugh from Carter.

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“So what was your response? ‘Say less,'” Carter said with a huge chuckle, to which Hyland agreed.

“Don't worry about it, yo. You told me to be aggressive, that's all I need to hear right there,” Hyland added.

"What was your response… say less?" 😂 Bones Hyland talks with the NBA Showtime crew about the Wolves coaches giving him the green light. pic.twitter.com/I2ydZQnG9K — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) March 23, 2026

The Timberwolves definitely have needed a spark with Edwards out, Donte DiVincenzo struggling, and Julius Randle throwing up a brickfest on Sunday (3-14 from the field). And Hyland has answered the call. He seems to be maturing and playing more within the system, and he's thriving. Talent has never been the issue with Hyland anyway, and he is making that crystal clear.