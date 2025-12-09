One of the worst-kept secrets in the NBA is the Minnesota Timberwolves' desire to add a point guard next to Anthony Edwards. Mike Conley has gotten old and Rob Dillingham is not yet ready for heavy minutes that the Timberwolves have resorted to using Edwards as a point guard. While Edwards has made plenty of ballhandling, playmaking, and conditioning strides, he is a more natural fit alongside a more natural floor general.

With the Timberwolves' dearth of options at the position, they have now decided to turn over some minutes to Bones Hyland, a former first-round pick who's bounced around in recent seasons. On Monday night, Hyland gave the Timberwolves quality minutes, scoring 14 points in 16 minutes on 5-8 shooting from the field and ending up being a plus-seven in a 108-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Hyland was even on the floor for the Timberwolves in crunch-time, signaling the coaching staff's increased trust in him. After the game, Edwards showered Hyland with praise, commending him for stepping up when the team needs him.

“That's my boy. I've been a fan of him for the last three years,” Edwards said, via Timberwolves insider Dane Moore.. “If you've seen him play, you know he's incredible at basketball. Just a matter of time 'til he gets out there and he showed why he belongs tonight.”

After largely being out of the rotation for the last month, Bones Hyland was reinserted into the lineup tonight, scored 14 points, closed the game and received high praise from Anthony Edwards afterwards. "That's my boy. I've been a fan of him for the last three years…… pic.twitter.com/EyU71xPRt8 — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) December 9, 2025

Timberwolves to move with more sense of urgency?

The Timberwolves lost another close game to the Suns, this time a Suns team without Devin Booker (who's out due to a groin injury). While having a 15-9 record is nothing to panic over, it's the way they're losing games that might end up being a cause for concern moving forward.

Minnesota at least has some time to mull over their current roster, and whether or not Hyland can continue to step up amid the team's point guard troubles.