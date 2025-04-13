Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder called out the NBA for rescinding the technical foul Anthony Edwards had in the Minnesota Timberwolves' game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Edwards got the technical foul during the second quarter of the contest on Friday, which would have suspended him for the Timberwolves' season finale against the Utah Jazz. However, the league announced that he no longer has the technical foul, making him available on Sunday.

Schroder reacted to the announcement with a story post on Instagram. It is safe to say that he vehemently opposes the league's decision.

“LOVE TO COMPETE AGAINST THIS GUY!!! BUT NBA THIS IS INSANE!! IF THIS WOULD BE STEW, ME OR DILLON BROOKS WE WOULD BE SUSPENDED!!!!” Schroder said.

What lies ahead for Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

Dennis Schroder can disagree with the NBA's decision all he wants. However, it doesn't take away the fact that the Timberwolves' chances of clinching an automatic playoff spot have significantly improved with Anthony Edwards being available.

Edwards has embraced the role of being the Timberwolves' top scoring option. This season, he is averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game after 78 appearances. He is shooting 44.7% from the field, including 39.5% from beyond the arc.

Having their star player back for the season finale against the Jazz will boost their chances of winning. Even though Utah's season is over as they will be in the NBA lottery due to having one of the worst records in the league, the Timberwolves should not take their opponents for granted.

Minnesota has a 48-33 record on the season, holding the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Warriors while being one game behind the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets for the fourth and fifth spots.

A win would grant the Timberwolves an automatic playoff spot and their official seed would arrive after the results involving the Nuggets, Warriors and Clippers reveal themselves. If they lose, they will take part in the Play-In Tournament.