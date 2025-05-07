The Minnesota Timberwolves, to put it bluntly, had a brutal start to their series opener in the second round against the visiting Golden State Warriors in the Twin Cities. Playing in front of their home fans at Target Center, the Timberwolves struggled to find their mark on offense in the first half, as Minnesota was held by the Warriors to just 31 points.

That output was the fewest in the first half by Minnesota in the 2024-25 NBA season, including in the playoffs. Golden State's defense seemingly confounded the Timberwolves in the first two quarters, with the Warriors even making franchise history by holding Minnesota to such a paltry scoring output before the half.

The Warriors 31 points allowed vs. the Timberwolves in the 1st half were the fewest in franchise history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/B4p3rtyKP7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Minnesota's cold spell on offense could perhaps be best summed up by the anemic production of the team's best player in those two quarters.

At halftime, Anthony Edwards only had a point while missing all of his eight attempts from the field and three from behind the arc. Edwards entered the Warriors series after averaging 26.8 points and posting a 49.1 effective field goal percentage in the first round versus LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Although Edwards and the Timberwolves are the higher seed than Golden State, the Warriors remain a big threat on both sides of the floor to Minnesota. Golden State was tested heavily in the first round by the Houston Rockets, whose offense was stifled by the Dubs' defense, particularly in Game 7 of that series last Sunday. The Timberwolves are a different animal from the Rockets, but it looked as though the Warriors came prepared for Edwards and company. Back in the regular season, the Warriors were seventh in the league overall with a 111.0 defensive rating.

The good news for the Timberwolves is that they still have plenty of time to make the necessary adjustments to counter Golden State's dominance on offense and defense.