Kendrick Perkins believes the “face of the league” conversation surrounding Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is inevitable, whether he wants it or not.

Edwards and the Timberwolves are coming off a stunning 4-1 series win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The star guard had strong performances throughout the series, averaging 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

Perkins reflected on Edwards' rise as a superstar on ESPN's NBA Today on Thursday. The “face of the league” debate tends to involve players who are active with big performances on a consistent basis, whether those in question want fans to view them as the face of the NBA or not.

“[Ant] said he don't want to be the face of the league, but he might not have a choice,” Perkins said.

What's next for Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

It is clear that Anthony Edwards has significantly improved his game, benefitting the Timberwolves as they progress in their playoff run.

Edwards has embraced the role of being the top option for the Timberwolves, expanding his perimeter game while being an active playmaker for his teammates. This has allowed the squad to be more well-rounded as they can cause more trouble for teams who rely on their star players more often. Case in point, their series against the Lakers.

Minnesota looks to return to the Western Conference Finals for the second straight year, showing they can succeed with Edwards leading the way. They will have challenges in facing teams who will have the personnel to limit their potency, but as long as Edwards steps up, the Timberwolves will continue to be trouble for anyone standing in their way.

The Timberwolves will rest up until they figure out their next opponent in the West Semifinals. They will either face the 2-seed Houston Rockets or 7-seed Golden State Warriors, where the latter has a 3-2 series lead. Game 6 between the two teams will take place on May 2 at 9 p.m. ET. If Game 7 happens, it will happen on May 4.