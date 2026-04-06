The Minnesota Timberwolves absorbed their third straight defeat after getting routed by the Charlotte Hornets, 122-108, at Target Center on Sunday.

The Timberwolves, who are 5-5 in their last 10 assignments, fell to 46-32. The Hornets, on the other hand, scored their fourth consecutive victory and improved to 43-36.

Minnesota played again without Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, who are both dealing with a knee injury. In their absence, Mike Conley Jr. has been reinserted into the starting lineup in their recent games.

Against the Hornets, he tallied 11 points, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 22 minutes. He also helped limit Kon Knueppel to 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting. The 38-year-old Conley admitted that he took pride in making life difficult for the 20-year-old Knueppel.

“I do, I mean, I’m like 16 years older (sic) than him,” said Conley in a video posted by Timberwolves reporter Andrew Dukowitz.

“I take pride in defending. I always have, and that’s the reason I still think I can play these games in year 19.”

Mike Conley on taking pride on defense and holding Kon Knueppel to just 11 points “I do, I mean I’m like 16 years older than him” “Probably more”-@JaceFrederick “Don’t tell me that, so yeah, I do. I take pride in defending, I always have and that’s the reason I still think… pic.twitter.com/Jp0KvOoSlq — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) April 6, 2026

Knueppel was coming off back-to-back 20-point performances, wherein he shot over 54% from the field, including nearly 44% from the three-point line. He also passed Kemba Walker for the team record for most three-pointers in a single season.

He, however, struggled against Conley, a member of the All-Defensive Second Team in 2013. The veteran guard used his experience and savvy to prevent Knueppel from getting good looks.

With Edwards still in and out of the roster and McDaniels sidelined indefinitely, Conley will continue to play a pivotal role for the Timberwolves, especially in the playoffs.

While he is past his prime, he has still proven to be a dependable player. His terrific job against Knueppel was a reminder that Conley can still hang with the young guns.