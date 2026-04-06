The Toronto Blue Jays made a run to the World Series in 2025 while the Chicago White Sox missed the playoffs for the fourth-straight season. However, their early 2026 series told a much different story.

The White Sox came away with a clean sweep, outscoring the Blue Jays 14-7. Manager John Schneider knows Toronto only has themselves to blame for their now four-game losing streak, via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

“We’ve got to get back to playing our baseball,” Schneider said. “It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, where you’re playing or what time you’re playing them, if you don’t play your baseball, good things don’t happen.”

The Blue Jays came into the series having lost two of their previous three matchups with the Colorado Rockies. In game one against Chicago, Toronto fell 5-4. They managed to tie the game late and send it to extra innings. But the White Sox walked it off with a single in the 10th.

Game two again saw the Blue Jays cut the lead to one in the seventh inning. But a crucial error one frame later broke the game open to its ultimate conclusion, 6-3. Game three was much more straightforward. Toronto mustered up six hits and were shutout, losing 3-0.

The defending AL champions are now 4-5 on the season. While they've dealt with some unfortunate injuries, Schneider knows the Blue Jays are much better than their record shows. Things aren't going to get much easier for Toronto though. They begin a three-game World Series rematch against the Los Angeles dodgers on Monday. The Blue Jays need to find themselves in a hurry.