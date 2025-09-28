With NBA training camp just around the corner, most NBA teams will shuffle their rosters over the next couple of weeks as they finalize their regular season roster, and also fill out their G League teams. The Minnesota Timberwolves made a roster move this weekend with the signing of Alize Johnson for training camp, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

With the signing of Alize Johnson, the Timberwolves’ roster stands at 17 going into training camp. They also have all three of their two-way contracts spots signed. Of the 17 standard contract players the Wolves are bringing to camp, 14 of them have guaranteed deals. That leaves one spot open with three players potentially competing for in Johnson, Johnny Juzang and Nate Santos.

Juzang and Santos are on Exhibit 10 contracts, as per Spotrac. While contract details were not immediately available for Johnson, it’s likely he too is on an Exhibit 10 contract with the Timberwolves. Exhibit 10 contracts have G League implications in that teams can ultimately waive those players and send them to their G League affiliate.

Article Continues Below

Johnson returns to the NBA after spending the last couple of seasons overseas. He last appeared in the league with the San Antonio Spurs during the 2022-23 season. That year he appeared in a total of four NBA games at a little over seven minutes per game while shooting 50 percent from the field.

The No. 50 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Johnson has five years of NBA experience having played for the Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards, in addition to the Spurs.

Johnson will now look to earn a roster spot with the Timberwolves, but the chances of him making the final roster is unlikely. The Timberwolves have three young big men on the roster in rookies Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky, as well as third-year forward Leonard Miller whom they have to develop.