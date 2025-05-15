May 15, 2025 at 10:36 AM ET

Anthony Edwards made history on Wednesday, earning his 20th career playoff win—more than any player in Timberwolves history—as he led Minnesota past the Golden State Warriors 121-110 in Game 5. The victory sends the Wolves to the Western Conference Finals for the second straight year, a first for the franchise.

The Timberwolves superstar highlighted Minnesota’s depth in their Game 5 win over a Warriors team missing Stephen Curry, who remained out with a hamstring injury suffered in Game 1. Edwards led the charge with 22 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds, three blocks, and five three-pointers, playing a crucial all-around role in the victory.

“Hopefully, I'm more prepped than I was last year,” said Edwards in his post-game interview.

Last season, Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves to a dominant sweep of Kevin Durant’s Phoenix Suns, followed by a clutch Game 7 win on the road against Nikola Jokic and the reigning champion Denver Nuggets. However, their run came to a halt in the Western Conference Finals, where they fell to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Following last year’s breakthrough, head coach Chris Finch urged the Timberwolves not to settle but to back it up with results. The team answered that challenge with a collective effort, showing growth and maturity by improving to 2-0 in elimination games this postseason.

Ant-Man on the rise

Few players are as imposing as Edwards when he finds his rhythm. While he once relied heavily on relentless drives to the rim, his game has matured. Edwards has transformed into a true three-level scorer, with his emergence as a top-tier three-point shooter highlighting his growth.

In the series against the Warriors and Lakers, the Timberwolves often seized momentum when Edwards asserted himself. Once he settles into a rhythm, he becomes relentless—attacking the paint with force and confidently stepping into pull-up and step-back threes to keep defenses off balance.

Edwards possesses an innate scoring instinct that makes him one of the toughest matchups in the league. When he decides it’s time to take control, few players can match his blend of skill and fearless mentality—he has the complete offensive arsenal and the boldness to make game-changing plays.

That mindset sets Edwards apart—he’s always eager to prove he belongs among the game’s elite. His determination to lead has fueled his growth into a more complete offensive threat, not just as a scorer but also as a dynamic playmaker who consistently looks to elevate his teammates.

After trading Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle, the Timberwolves doubled down on their belief in Anthony Edwards — and it’s paying off. They're back in the Western Conference Finals for the second straight year, with Edwards leading the charge. Throughout this run, he’s delivered takeover performances that have solidified his status as one of the league’s elite. Minnesota and its fans know they’ve got their franchise cornerstone.

Now, the Timberwolves wait patiently. Their next opponent will be either the Western Conference’s top seed, the Oklahoma City Thunder, or Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets.