Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett exited late in the fourth quarter of Toronto’s 125–117 loss to the Boston Celtics after suffering a left ankle injury. Barrett went down while handling the ball with just over four minutes remaining, appearing to roll his ankle after stepping on Sam Hauser’s foot. He was helped off the court, went to the locker room, and did not return. Before leaving, Barrett recorded 19 points and seven assists in 28 minutes.

“RJ just left the game twisting his left ankle,” head coach Darko Rajakovic said after the game. “We're going to evaluate tomorrow morning and see how he's doing.”

Toronto is already dealing with multiple injuries, with Jakob Poeltl (back), Scottie Barnes (right knee sprain), and Brandon Ingram (right thumb sprain) sidelined. Another potential absence would further test the Raptors, who have remained competitive as a top-four team in the Eastern Conference at 23–16.

This is a developing story…