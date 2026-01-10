Joel Embiid turned back the clock with a marvelous poster dunk in the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup against the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Embiid is progressing through his 12th season in the NBA with the 76ers. Having shined as one of the best stars in the league during his prime, injuries have resulted in his decline in athleticism and efficiency.

The veteran center continues to show signs of his superstar talent at age 31 despite the hardships he's been through. One of his highlights during Philadelphia's game against Orlando took place in the third quarter. He shrugged off an opposing defender as he enjoyed an open paint for the strong dunk.

JOEL EMBIID SLAM 😳💥

How Joel Embiid, 76ers played against Magic

Joel Embiid continues to make progress in improving his on-court health as the 76ers coasted to a 103-91 road win over the Magic.

Both teams traded blows throughout the first half as Orlando led 54-53. Philadelphia took full control in the next 24 minutes of regulation, outscoring the hosts 50-37 to secure the victory.

Rebounding and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The 76ers prevailed in both categories by securing 52 rebounds and limiting their turnovers to just 13. It wasn't the same for the Magic as they grabbed 42 rebounds and committed 19 turnovers.

Four players scored in double-digits for Philadelphia in the win, including Embiid. He finished with a stat line of 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists, one steal, and a block. He shot 7-of-17 from the field and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line. Tyrese Maxey led the team with 29 points and three steals, Paul George had 18 points and nine rebounds, while Dominick Barlow provided 11 points and nine rebounds.

Philadelphia improved to a 21-15 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers by 1.5 games while trailing the Toronto Raptors by 0.5 games and Boston Celtics by 2.5 games.

The 76ers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Raptors on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. ET.