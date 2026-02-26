DeMar DeRozan achieved a career scoring milestone that involved Paul Pierce during the Sacramento Kings' matchup against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

DeRozan is going through the 17th season of his NBA career, his second with the Kings. He continues to stand out as one of the most experienced scorers in the league, showing out with solid nights on the offensive side of the ball.

Going into Sacramento's game with Houston, DeRozan has scored 26,391 regular-season points throughout his career. This placed him at the 22nd spot on the all-time scoring list, trailing John Havlicek's 26,395 points and Pierce's 26,397 points.

DeRozan needed to score six points to tie Pierce and seven points to surpass for 20th place. He got the job done. The veteran scorer had seven points in the first half, passing both Havlicek and Pierce in the process.

How DeMar DeRozan, Kings played against Rockets

It was an incredible achievement for DeMar DeRozan to pull off, surpassing NBA legend Paul Pierce and John Havlicek. However, he couldn't top it off with a win as the Kings suffered a 129-97 blowout loss to the Rockets.

The game was over at halftime. Sacramento couldn't set the tone on defense, giving up 77 points throughout the first 24 minutes of regulation. The Kings never recovered from that poor start, being unable to keep up with Houston's attack.

Four players scored in double-digits for Sacramento in the loss, including DeRozan. He finished with a stat line of 15 points, seven assists, one rebound, and one steal. Russell Westbrook led the team with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists. Nique Clifford came next with 15 points and four steals, while Maxime Raynaud provided 11 points and eight rebounds.

Sacramento fell to a 13-47 record on the season, being at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They are behind the New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz.

The Kings will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road in Texas. They face the Dallas Mavericks as tip-off will take place on Feb. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET.