Famed NBA broadcaster Hubie Brown is getting ready to hang up the microphone. Brown is calling his final NBA game Sunday, at 91 years of age. Brown has a lot of thoughts about his time working the broadcast booth.

“It's 50 years that went by so fast, you turn around and you can't believe it,” Brown said at the beginning of his final broadcast. The game he was broadcasting is the Milwaukee Bucks against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brown will be deeply missed. The NBA broadcaster also spent time as a head coach, and has been around the game for as long as anyone can remember. He last coached the Memphis Grizzlies from 2002-2004. He also coached the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks in the NBA. He also worked in the now defunct ABA.

Hubie Brown is an icon in the NBA

When he wasn't coaching basketball in his tenure, Brown worked as a broadcaster. He called games in 18 different NBA Finals, working in both radio and television.

“You're always nervous,” Brown said, per the Associated Press. “That's me. I don't worry about anybody else. Because you want to be able to paint the picture, you want to be able to educate the fan to another level of expertise, and you realize it's a team doing it, not yourself.”

Brown also acted as a teacher of the game in his broadcasts. That may be because he briefly worked as a teacher, at William & Mary college in Virginia.

“It's the most remarkable thing and it's not hyperbole: He has probably taught more people about the game of basketball than anybody that's ever lived,” broadcasting partner Mike Breen added.

Brown attracted several passionate followers over the years, who would listen intently to his games. Those include former NBA coaches and players.

“I used to love listening to him, because he was quite different than any other broadcaster that was on the air,” said Hall of Famer Bernard King. King played for Brown, when the broadcaster coached the Knicks in the mid 1980s.

Brown has dealt with personal tragedy in the last few years. The legendary NBA broadcaster lost both his wife and son. Still despite it all, he never stopped working at a professional level.

“He's not interested in people showering him with love and tributes,” Breen added. “But the goal is to let him analyze the game like he always does, teach the game to the viewers, but at the same time pay him the tribute that he deserves, because he's given his life to the game.”

The 76ers and Bucks are playing at time of writing. NBA fans everywhere wish Brown well in his retirement.