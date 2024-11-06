The NBA community is mourning the passing of former Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach and New York Knicks broadcaster Brendan Brown, also the son of NBA legend Hubie Brown, on Sunday, due to health complications. He was 54. Brendan’s wife, Kate, announced his passing on Facebook.

“He cared deeply for his friends and family and we’re going to miss him so much,” Kate wrote on her announcement post, as quoted by Christian Arnold for The New York Post.

Brendan Brown (1970 – 2024)

Throughout his career, Brendan Brown followed his father Hubie Brown’s footsteps around basketball and the NBA. Besides working as an assistant coach of Wake Forest basketball, he also worked as an assistant to Hubie for the Memphis Grizzlies, leading the team to their first-ever playoff appearance in 2003.

“You could feel the electricity in the building,” the former Grizzlies assistant said in a 2018 interview with then-Delbarton student Gianni Restifo about attending the team’s first playoff game, led by two-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Pau Gasol. “What this game meant to the city was unbelievable to be a part of.”

Then, from 2006 to 2008, Brendan worked in the Knicks’ scouting department. He also worked at MSG Network from 2008 to 2023 before the network announced they were parting ways with him.

Besides, Brown also worked as the Knicks’ primary color commentator for ESPN New York’s radio broadcasts, taking over the role full-time in 2012 from John Andariese. In his role, Brown also worked with notable announcers Spero Dedes, Mike Crispino, and Ed Cohen.

During his career in New York, Brown also called the Knicks’ first home game since Hurricane Sandy devastated the Northeast in 2012, where Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony dropped 30 points in their blowout victory over the defending champion Miami Heat, 104-84.

“To think about what was going on in the city was terrible, but the game was so riveting. It was beyond a playoff game and our players played amazingly well. The fans never let up the entire game and we blew out the Heat. This is truly special to me,” he said.

Memories

Moreover, Brendan had recalled his father introducing him to NBA legends Patrick Ewing and Bernard King as a kid, starting his love affair with basketball that would last throughout his life.

“As a kid I was all around the NBA,” he said in the Delbarton interview. “I remember meeting Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] and Oscar [Robertson]. Getting to meet them and watch the games really sparked my interest in basketball.”

What was it about the NBA that he loved?

“I loved the atmosphere of NBA basketball. You would think these experiences early on would spoil me, but it did the opposite,” he said.

Brendan Brown is survived by his wife Kate and daughter Sydney.