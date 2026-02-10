It's been quite a frantic night for the NBA, with tempers flaring all over just as the All-Star break was looming on the horizon. As something of an encore to the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets' all-out brawl earlier on the night, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks got into it late in the former's 138-116 win over the latter — with Naz Reid and Mo Gueye coming face to face early in the fourth quarter.

Reid took exception to Gueye's physicality; just as the Timberwolves center was about to set a screen, the Hawks forward seemed to give him a shove. As expected, the Timberwolves big did not take too kindly to this. He then confronted Gueye about the matter, and Gueye was unfazed, leading to a fracas between the two. Reid had grabbed a fistful of Gueye's jersey, and it took a good minute or so before everyone was able to separate the two.

ANOTHER FIGHT TONIGHT 😳 Naz Reid vs. Mo Gueye Both players have been ejected from Timberwolves-Hawks.pic.twitter.com/n0GEKcMFJm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 10, 2026

It wasn't quite clear if Reid did indeed throw a right hand as the commentators put it. This fight wasn't quite as violent as the Hornets-Pistons one, which is for the best. Julius Randle did a good job of breaking up Reid's stranglehold on Gueye's jersey, preventing everything from escalating even further.

Both Reid and Gueye were ejected in the aftermath of their tussle. This did not have a significant impact on the outcome of the game, as the Timberwolves waltzed to victory over the Jalen Johnson-less Hawks in the end.

Timberwolves overcome Hawks rather easily amid all the extracurriculars

Winning on Monday night was always going to be difficult for the Hawks, as they were without their best player in Johnson and they were on the road. The Timberwolves took care of business rather easily as a result.

They led by 25 at the half and did not look back. Seven different players scored in double figures for the Timberwolves, led by Anthony Edwards, who put up 30 points.