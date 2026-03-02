Have the Hollywood couple of Zendaya and Tom Holland gotten married? All signs point to the Spider-Man co-stars tying the knot recently, according to Zendaya's stylist.

While on the red carpet for the 2026 Actors Awards, Law Roach revealed that Zendaya and Holland are married, and we all “missed” the wedding.

“The wedding has already happened,” Roach revealed. “You missed it.”

The interviewer then asked for clarification, asking if this was “true,” to which Roach replied, “It's very true!” So, it sounds like they are married.

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland married?

As long as Roach is to be believed, Zendaya and Holland are married. Like most of their relationship, it appears they kept this under the radar.

They have been together for years, making their relationship public in 2021. Holland would propose to the Euphoria actress in December 2024. Just like that, they are now married.

Their working relationship dates back further. Holland and Zendaya star in Marvel's Spider-Man series, with the former playing the title role. Zendaya plays MJ, his love interest in the initial trilogy of movies.

Spider-Man: Homecoming, the first entry in the trilogy, was released in July 2017. Two sequels, Far from Home and No Way Home, which both grossed over $1 billion at the box office, were released in 2019 and 2021.

Additionally, they will both star in Christopher Nolan's upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey this summer. Holland will play Telemachus, the son of Odysseus, and Zendaya will play Athena.

They will also star in the fourth MCU Spider-Man movie, Brand New Day, this year. The movie is set to be released two weeks after The Odyssey on July 31. So, fans of the couple will have a lot of new content from them in 2026.

Not to mention Zendaya's upcoming role in Euphoria Season 3. The long-awaited season will premiere on HBO on Apr. 12, 2026. It has been over four years since the last season concluded.