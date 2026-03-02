On Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, CM Punk defeated Finn Bálor and retained his World Heavyweight Championship at United Center in Chicago, Il. While his wife, AJ Lee won the women's Intercontinental title from Becky Lynch earlier in the night, Punk's entrance and win became a talking point.

Before Punk entered the arena, he was shown backstage, where “Sirius” by The Alan Parsons Project played. The song was popularly used for the NBA's Chicago Bulls’ starting lineup introductions during the time of NBA legend Michael Jordan. As Punk entered, he also received a Bulls-style introduction before his entrance theme of “Cult of Personality” hit.

Later appearing on the Elimination Chamber post-show, Punk opened up in detail about the Bulls-inspired entrance. “That song, Alan Parsons Project, obviously has a connection with the United Center being the intro for the Bulls dynasty. There’s a statue of a man named Michael Jordan right over there at the vestibule. It was also Ricky Steamboat’s entrance for a lot of his time here in WWE.

“It’s a magical song, ladies and gentleman and I got goosebumps just thinking about it and talking about it. But the best part about that entrance are these people behind me. And when I say the people behind me, I mean the entirety of the city of Chicago, because they are always behind me,” Punk said.

After his win over Bálor, Punk closed his segment while celebrating with the brand new women's Intercontinental Champion and his wife, AJ Lee. “The Second City Saint” is now scheduled to battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42 with his World title on the line.