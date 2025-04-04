NBA legend Vince Carter believes that Jimmy Butler is the main reason to how Stephen Curry has flourished throughout the second half of the Golden State Warriors' season.

Ahead of the Warriors' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, Carter gave his thoughts on the team's recent success. They are rising in the playoff standings, which had the Hall of Famer explain why that is the case.

“Jimmy Butler has unlocked Steph, has given him an opportunity to be the scorer that he is, and that's all he needs to think about,” Carter said.

“The floor opens up even more because of Jimmy's ability to post up, he can play off and make plays, but Steph running around, guarding Steph, and being in these positions, your defense has to shift to him. And Draymond, being the point forward, does a great job of, ‘Yeah, I see, I see what's happening.' Well, guess who's on the other side? It used to be Klay Thompson. It used to be KD. Now it's Jimmy Butler, who you just said, draw fouls and can get you in the penalty. So I think this unlocks Steph, and it seems like Steph is running as fast as he's ever run now that Jimmy has been in addition to the lineup.”

Vince thinks Jimmy is unlocking Steph on the offensive end 🔓 pic.twitter.com/wN5vwMWJye — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

What lies ahead for Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Warriors have benefitted from acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat in February. This, of course, improves Stephen Curry's conditions from Vince Carter's perspective.

This season, Curry is averaging 24.4 points, 6.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game after 63 appearances. He is shooting 44.6% from the field, including 39.9% from beyond the arc. Since the Butler trade, he has a stat line of 27.8 points, 5.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Golden State has a 44-31 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are two games behind the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.

Following Thursday's game against the Lakers, the Warriors will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Denver Nuggets on April 4 at 10 p.m. ET.