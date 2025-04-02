Shaquille O'Neal is regarded as one of the best centers to ever play in the NBA. However, the Denver Nuggets' three-time MVP-winning center, Nikola Jokic, is considered one of the best players in the world right now. Fans have debated who would win a matchup if both were in their prime and it sounds like Shaq has his answer.

During a segment on NBA on TNT, Shaq was asked how he thinks a matchup would go between the 2001 version of himself or the 2025 version of Jokic. The Hall of Fame center didn't mince words and immediately claimed he would turn the Nuggets' star into “BBQ chicken.”

“Slovian chicken. Or wherever he's from. I'm gettin' 40 and they're gonna have to double me. He's probably gonna pick and pop and all that. But probably won't be in the game a while… I'm gonna hit way more twos than he hits threes. Guarantee you that… And I'm gonna make his brothers want to fight me.”

2001 Shaq vs 2025 Jokić 🍿 Big Fella thinks it's Serbian BBQ chicken 💀 pic.twitter.com/OJAVA45JI8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 1, 2025

Shaq is a Hall of Famer for a reason. He was one of the most dominant players the league has ever seen in the frontcourt. His sheer size, force, and athleticism were unmatched throughout most of his career. O'Neal ended his career averaging 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 58.2% from the field and 52.7% from the free-throw line.

On top of that, Shaq accumulated four NBA championships, three Finals MVPs, an NBA MVP, 15 All-Star selections, three All-Star Game MVPs, two scoring titles, 14 All-NBA team selections, and three NBA All-Defensive Team selections. He accomplished those feats playing for numerous teams but is most remembered for playing alongside Kobe Bryant for the Los Angeles Lakers.

But it's not like Nikola Jokic is someone to gloss over. The Nuggets' superstar is more of a finesse player and has adapted his game to match today's NBA. Nikola Jokic's career averages through 10 seasons are 21.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 57.4% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point line.

Additionally, with Jokic's career still going, he's already won three NBA MVP awards, an NBA championship, and a Finals MVP award. Although Shaq believes he'd turn Jokic into BBQ chicken, the numbers and accolades depict an exciting matchup that could go back and forth throughout an entire game or series.