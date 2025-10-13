While there were many positives for the Seattle Mariners in ALCS Game 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays, one fan of the losing team went viral for their shirt that took a shot at catcher Cal Raleigh.

Fox's broadcast of the game couldn't avoid one fan sitting behind home plate. The fan's shirt had a sex toy and Raleigh's number, 29, on it.

Blue Jays fan wearing an interesting Cal Raleigh shirt witnesses a Big Dumper Bomb pic.twitter.com/dKUu5IwyWp — Peyton | BigLeagueAnalysis (@bsblwithpeyton) October 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

It didn't throw Raleigh off. As the shirt was shown on the broadcast, Raleigh hit a game-tying home run in the sixth inning. That was definitely not the result the fan was hoping for.

Cal Raleigh's heroics helped lead the Mariners to a win over the Blue Jays in ALCS Game 1

For most of the game, the Blue Jays led the Mariners 1-0. They held that lead heading into the sixth inning. Finally, Raleigh hit a home run to tie it. Later in the inning, Jorge Polanco hit a single that brought Julio Rodriguez home to give the Mariners a 2-1 lead.

The Mariners would score once more at the top of the eighth inning. That helped secure the Game 1 win for the team. Game 2 of the ALCS will take place on Monday, October 13, 2025, in Toronto once again.

In 2025, the Mariners finished in first place in the AL West. They had a 90-72 record throughout the regular season. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays had four more wins, finishing in first place in the AL East.

Raleigh is in his fifth year with the Mariners. He was selected by the Mariners in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft. Raleigh would later be promoted to the MLB in 2021.

He had a breakout season in 2025, earning his first MLB All-Star nod. Raleigh led the MLB in home runs with 60 throughout the 2025 season. He also had a .257 batting average and 125 RBIs (third-most in the MLB).

In 2024, Raleigh earned his first-ever Gold Glove Award for his efforts as the Mariners' catcher. Additionally, he won the American League Platinum Glove Award.