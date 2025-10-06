The NBA is a star-driven league. In order to find success, teams need their best players to step up. Teams that employ some of the best players in the league are likely to contend for championships, whereas teams without a bona fide top option will likely rebuild until they find one.

The 2025-26 season will be an interesting one because a lot of teams will be without their best player. For example, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics will be out for the year with a torn Achilles as will the Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton. Damian Lillard is also the best player on the Portland Trail Blazers, and he, too, will be out for the season. Even the injured Kyrie Irving has a case as the Dallas Mavericks' best player.

With so many stars hurt, now is a great time to rank each team, not by their overall rosters or how they will perform this upcoming season, but in order of their top option. The aforementioned injured stars don't qualify for this list, meaning Jaylen Brown, not Tatum, is the best player on the Celtics this year.

30. Washington Wizards, CJ McCollum

The Washington Wizards have combined a youth movement with the presence of veteran mentors. Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson, and Will Riley were all drafted in the first round of the last two NBA Drafts, and the Wizards have taken on recent first-round reclamation projects in Dillon Jones, Cam Whitmore, Malaki Branham, and AJ Johnson.

These youngsters are supposed to learn from CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton with the hope being that the recent prospects can develop into stars.

For now, though, CJ McCollum is the best player on the Wizards. McCollum is one of the best players ever who has not been selected to an All-Star Game. Nonetheless, he isn't an All-Star, and he has only gotten worse in recent years. McCollum has averaged 20-plus points per game in 10 straight seasons, but this seems like the year his scoring average will fall into the teens.

29. Chicago Bulls, Coby White

Coby White took a major step in development last season as he surpassed the 20-point-per-game threshold. White stepped up after the departures of fellow scoring-minded guards Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. However, he isn't best suited as a top option, which he will be for the Chicago Bulls this season. White has improved his efficiency, but he is still far from the level of combining volume and efficiency that most stars are capable of.

28. Brooklyn Nets, Michael Porter Jr.

Fans have long wondered how Michael Porter Jr. would perform with a bigger role. With the Denver Nuggets, he was limited to a catch-and-shoot role because the team has a superstar who ranks much, much higher on this list.

Before back injuries, though, Porter was viewed as an elite prospect in the mold of Kevin Durant who could score any way he wanted whenever he wanted. Said injuries most definitely limited Porter's ceiling, but he will have a chance to get up tons of shots in Brooklyn on a young Nets team that has five first-round rookies on the roster.

While Porter is an elite shooter, time will likely prove that he was best as a third or fourth option and not as the head honcho. He will also have to compete for shots with fellow shot-chucker Cam Thomas, which will likely prevent Porter from really stuffing the stat sheet.

27. Portland Trail Blazers, Deni Avdija

A year ago, the Portland Trail Blazers were able to trade for Deni Avdija for a relatively modest trade package. At the time, Avdija was viewed as a solid role player who was somewhat of a jack of all trades but a master of none.

By season's end, Avdija was playing like a superstar. He impressed by stuffing the stat sheet after the All-Star break, and now the trade that landed him in Portland looks like a fleece. Even so, Avdija will need to prove himself for longer in order to rank any higher on this list. With Lillard sidelined, the Trail Blazers rank low among teams and their best player.

26. Utah Jazz, Lauri Markkanen

The Utah Jazz drafted Ace Bailey with the hope that he will become a superstar. For now, though, Lauri Markkanen is their best player. Formerly a role player, Markkanen has had the chance to be a star in Utah. He averaged 25.6 points per game en route to making the All-Star Game in his first season with the team. Year two in Utah saw a slight regression in production, as Markkanen's scoring average went down to 23.2.

Now it seems like Markkanen may just be trending the wrong way. The power forward played a career-low 44 games, and he only averaged 19 points per game in the process. Markkanen has always struggled with injuries, and it seems like he is close to reverting to second or third option duties.

25. Toronto Raptors, Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes is an elite defensive player. He also thrives in transition and is capable of operating as a point forward who can get his teammates involved. However, he lacks too much as a scorer, especially as a shooter, to be considered among the elite top options in the NBA.

Perhaps it won't matter, as the Toronto Raptors will have sort of a star-by-committee situation. All of Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Brandon Ingram are supposed to score a lot of points this year, and any one of them can lead the team in scoring on any given night. Barnes is the best overall player of the bunch, but he doesn't stack up great against most of the top options around the league.

24. New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson was one of the most highly touted prospects ever. Injuries have prevented him from reaching his potential, but he has been great when he has been on the court, and offseason weight loss may result in him finally panning out as expected. The former No. 1 pick averages around 25 points per game every season, but he has only played in 214 games while missing 268 contests.

23. Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo is a great defensive player. He does more on offense than he is given credit for, too. Adebayo is a decent passer and midrange shooter, in addition to being a great play finisher. Adebayo will have to up his scoring output while Tyler Herro is sidelined with a foot injury.

22. Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball is another often-injured superstar. Fans have long known that he is a phenomenal playmaker and capable of highlight-reel performances. He took his overall game to another level last season when he actually was on the floor, that is. Ball most noticeably emphasized shooting long balls last season. He attempted 11.2 three-pointers per game and scored 25.2 points per game.

21. Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young

Trae Young's shortcomings on defense are well-documented. That doesn't change the fact that he is a wizard with the basketball in his hands. Young has led the league in assists three times. One year that he did so, he also led the league in total points. The Atlanta Hawks have surrounded him with some impressive defenders. Most notably, Young shares a backcourt with Dyson Daniels. If Young can be serviceable on the less glamorous end of the court, his offense will carry him to outplaying this ranking.

20. Indiana Pacers, Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam is a great second option. He helped the Toronto Raptors win a championship as the Robin to Kawhi Leonard's Batman. His Indiana Pacers went to seven games in the NBA Finals last season, but Tyrese Haliburton was the best player on that team. With Haliburton out, Siakam will have the chance to prove that he has long been underrated.

19. Sacramento Kings, Domantas Sabonis

When looking at just the numbers, it is easy to argue that Domantas Sabonis is underrated. The Sacramento Kings' star is a lock for a double-double as he led the league with 61 last season. He led the league in rebounds as well, and he is one of the best playmaking big men in the sport. However, the big numbers from the pivot spot haven't translated to wins as well as they have for somebody like Nikola Jokic.

18. Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant

There was a point in time in the not-so-distant past where Ja Morant was looking like one of the faces of the NBA. In recent years, injuries and suspensions have kept him off the court far too often. Jaren Jackson Jr. has had a chance to step up, and some may now consider him to be the best player on the Memphis Grizzlies roster.

In 2025-26, Morant will not only remind everybody that he is the top option in Memphis, but that he is one of the best players in the NBA. Morant is a spectacular dunker and a highlight waiting to happen.

17. Detroit Pistons, Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons went from one of the worst teams in NBA history to a threat in the Eastern Conference in just one year. The massive improvement that happened a year after the longest losing streak in NBA history can be attributed largely to Cade Cunningham. The Pistons' point guard is a mismatch night in and night out.

16. Dallas Mavericks, Anthony Davis

While the Dallas Mavericks' decision to trade Luka Doncic for an Anthony Davis package should be questioned, it doesn't change the fact that Davis is a great player. Davis has long wanted to play the four position, and he'll have that opportunity on a roster with Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford. At the power-forward spot, his shot blocking and defensive versatility will really stand out as will his inside-outside offensive game.

15. Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics have long had arguably the best duo in basketball, but Jayson Tatum was always the 1A to Jaylen Brown's 1B. With Tatum out for the season, Brown will be asked to step up. The Cal product is a great two-way player. On offense, he scores at all three levels, and he is a great point-of-attack defender on the other end. Brown's left hand has been critiqued as his biggest weakness, but a dominant year leading the Celtics would shut his critics up.

14. Orlando Magic, Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero looks like a superstar. While he hasn't proven himself for as long as players who trail him on this list, such as Davis and Brown, he does look better suited to be a top option this upcoming season. After averaging 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, things should only open up for Banchero in Orlando with Desmond Bane joining the Magic.

Banchero is a part of a three-person club for 22-year-olds or younger who scored 4,000-plus points, secured 1,300-plus rebounds, and collected 900-plus assists within their first three seasons. LeBron James and Luka Doncic are the other two players on that list.

13. Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid

Any ranking including Joel Embiid isn't easy. The Philadelphia 76ers star has an MVP to his name, and he finished second in MVP voting two other times. He does things that centers shouldn't be able to do. In addition to being an intimidating force on defense, Embiid can put the ball on the floor on offense and hit jump shots.

However, injuries are an inevitability with Embiid. He missed the entirety of his first two seasons; he has only played in 58 games over the last two seasons, and he missed plenty of time in between. Embiid was clearly playing hurt last season. After three consecutive seasons surpassing the 30-point per-game mark, Embiid only scored 23.8 points per game. The hope is that Embiid will finally get healthy and fans will get a special performance over the course of 82 games or so.

12. New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson has been in MVP dialogue over the last couple of years. The New York Knicks point guard has a high IQ. He understands angles, and he knows how to use his body. The lone concern with Brunson is that he was exposed in pick-and-roll defense in the playoffs last year.

11. Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker

Before making a championship appearance with the help of Chris Paul and before forming a big three with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, Devin Booker was the lone star on some really bad Phoenix Suns teams. That may become the case again this season. Booker averages around 25 points per game every season. He has an excellent midrange jumper and could put up even bigger numbers than normal this year.

10. Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell

The Cleveland Cavaliers have four really good players, including Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Darius Garland. Donovan Mitchell is the best of the bunch, though. The six-time All-Star can score at all three levels and is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA.

9. San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama is already one of the best players in the NBA, but he has the potential to become something even greater. Ranking him and the San Antonio Spurs inside of the Top 10 here might seem like it is jumping the gun, but Wembanyama has already led the league in blocks per game by a sizable margin in both of his seasons. He is a truly game-changing force on the defensive end.

Wembanyama's offense is what can really become special, though. Wembanyama is 7-foot-4, and reportedly still growing, but he has a dribble package and a great jump shot. The Spurs seem poised to take a huge leap forward this year and so will their best player.

8. Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has certainly had an interesting career. For example, Leonard has fewer career points than Tobias Harris. Leonard has spent much of his career in street clothes, and he and the Los Angeles Clippers have been the center of a salary cap cheating scandal this offseason.

Leonard is a special player when he is on the court, though. He is one of the best defensive players ever, and he has won two NBA Finals MVPs. Leonard can lead teams to championship victories, but it is hard to predict when he will be healthy.

7. Houston Rockets, Kevin Durant

The Houston Rockets traded for Kevin Durant in a record-breaking seven-team deal. Durant, a future Hall of Famer, could be the piece that was missing for the Rockets. He provides the shooting that was otherwise lacking on an athletic team that prioritizes defense. Durant has led the league in scoring four times, and he hasn't slowed down when it comes to putting the ball in the basket despite the fact that he is entering year 18.

6. Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry

Steph Curry ranks just above Durant among the best NBA players ever, and he also gets the slight edge on this list. Curry is the best shooter in NBA history. He shouldn't be cast into just a shooter role, though. He has an incredible handle, impressive finishing, and underrated playmaking. Curry is nearing retirement age, but he is still a nightmare matchup for any defender in the league.

5. Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards is still young, but he has shown significant improvement each season of his career. He has led the Minnesota Timberwolves to back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances. Edwards thrives on both sides of the court. He has an energetic personality and is quickly becoming one of the biggest stars in the NBA. His athleticism is well-documented, but he took strides last year because he unleashed the 3-point shot. Edwards' 320 three-point makes were the most in the entire NBA.

4. Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers' best player isn't LeBron James. That honor instead belongs to Luka Doncic, who was acquired in one of the most shocking trades ever. While James has certainly had the better career as a whole, he is well out of his prime, whereas Doncic is just entering his. The 26-year-old already has numerous records to his name, and more are likely to come in Los Angeles.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the reigning MVP. His Oklahoma City Thunder are also coming off a championship victory. While the Thunder were deep as a team, Gilgeous-Alexander was the piece that made it all work. His slashing ability is incredible, as he can finish inside on anybody or draw contact and get to the line.

Gilgeous-Alexander balances his offensive attack with reliable 3-point shooting and a great midrange shot, too. He even thrives on the defensive end. Gilgeous-Alexander has surpassed 30 points per game in three straight seasons.

2. Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo

The two, three, and four spots on this list can be mixed and matched, but the Milwaukee Bucks deserve the two slot because Giannis Antetokounmpo is that good. He has finished top four in MVP voting for seven straight seasons. He is a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber player who is so physically gifted that he can't be stopped when going downhill on offense. Antetokounmpo has surpassed the 30-point-per-game threshold in each of the past three seasons.

1. Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has won three MVPs over the last five seasons. He had a case to winning the most prestigious award in the NBA the two other seasons during that stretch, too. Teams haven't figured out how to slow Jokic down. He stuffs the stat sheet and is racking up triple-doubles at a historic rate.

Jokic is not just one of the best passing big men ever, but he is one of the best passers in NBA history regardless of position. He has incredible footwork, touch, and strength, and he is underrated on defense. He is even an elite 3-point shooter, and the new half-court heave rule will only help his already-elite efficiency from deep. With Jokic on the roster, the Denver Nuggets are always a threat.