Former NBA guard Isaiah Thomas named Russell Westbrook, not Stephen Curry or Kyrie Irving, as the toughest player he ever had to guard during his career.

Speaking in a recent interview, Thomas explained that Westbrook’s physical dominance and all-around explosiveness during his prime years with the Oklahoma City Thunder made him uniquely difficult to defend — even compared to some of the most skilled guards in NBA history.

“The hardest guard, I would say OKC Russell Westbrook,” Thomas said. “It looks hard to guard Steph and I’m not saying like it’s not – it is hard to guard Steph. It is hard to guard Kyrie, all those types of guys. But when Russell Westbrook was in OKC and he was faster, stronger, jumped higher than everybody, getting triple-doubles – that was probably the most difficult player I had to guard. Like, obviously it changes for different people but he had a height advantage on me. He’s damn near the same in terms of speed, he jumps higher than me, like we had our battles but that was a tough cover for me.”

Thomas, known for his scoring ability and quickness despite his 5-foot-9 frame, elaborated that while he respected Curry and Irving’s skill sets, Westbrook’s blend of power and athleticism stood apart.

“But all those guys are good,” Thomas continued. “I mean Curry, we've had our battles. Kyrie, we’ve had our battles but like Westbrook is the one that’s just a little bit bigger and stronger than those guys.”

Isaiah Thomas comments come as Russell Westbrook remains a free agent for 2025-26



Throughout their NBA careers, Westbrook held a commanding 14-3 record over Thomas in head-to-head matchups. Across those contests, Westbrook averaged 22.1 points, 8.7 assists, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 36.8% from three-point range. Thomas, meanwhile, averaged 15.9 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.5 rebounds while shooting an efficient 50.3% from the field and 42.5% from beyond the arc.

The two also briefly shared the court as teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 season, marking a short reunion of competitors who had spent much of their careers battling on opposite sides. Their time together came during a transitional period for the Lakers, who struggled with injuries and lineup changes throughout that year.

At his peak in Oklahoma City, Westbrook earned the 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player Award after averaging a triple-double for the season — 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game. His historic stretch extended over multiple seasons, redefining the modern triple-double and cementing him as one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers.

Thomas highlights Westbrook’s lasting influence and unmatched athleticism

Thomas, who last played in the 2023-24 season with the Phoenix Suns, appeared in six games off the bench. A two-time All-Star and an All-NBA Second Team selection during his prime with the Boston Celtics, Thomas remains admired for his perseverance and high-level production during his 2016-17 season, when he averaged 28.9 points per game and led Boston to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Westbrook, now 36, remains a free agent heading into the 2025-26 season after averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds with the Denver Nuggets last year. Though his athleticism has declined with age, his competitive drive and physical style continue to earn respect from peers — including those like Thomas who faced him at his most dominant.

Thomas’ remarks highlight the lasting impact Westbrook’s athletic prime left on the league. While Curry and Irving redefined skill and creativity, Westbrook’s explosive force and relentless pace made him an unmatched challenge for defenders — even for a seasoned competitor like Thomas.