Victor Oladipo had a great performance during a preseason matchup between the Guangzhou Loong-Lions and San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

Oladipo's last presence on a roster was with the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2023-24 campaign. He didn't play that season as he was recovering from a severe injury, seeing Memphis waive him in February.

The veteran guard went overseas as he signed with the Loong-Lions, knowing he can continue playing at a solid level with his talent. Against the Spurs, he didn't disappoint.

In 29 minutes of action, Oladipo finished with a stat line of 20 points, five rebounds, five steals, three assists, and a block. He shot 8-of-19 from the field, including 1-of-8 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line.

Victor Oladipo buries the smooth step-back jumper 😮‍💨 He's got the first 8 points for the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.

How Victor Oladipo, Loong-Lions played against Spurs

It was a great performance for Victor Oladipo to have in the preseason. But despite his efforts, the Loong-Lions didn't have enough as they lost in a 119-88 blowout to the Spurs.

San Antonio overwhelmed the Chinese side from start to finish, especially in the first half. They won the scoring battle 74-45 throughout the initial 24 minutes of play. Even as Guangzhou won the third quarter 27-18, it wasn't enough for them to pull off a rally as San Antonio controlled the momentum.

Shot accuracy, rebounding and playmaking made the difference in this matchup. The Spurs excelled with shooting splits of 53.8% overall, including 39.5% from downtown, while grabbing 52 rebounds and creating 31 assists. It wasn't the same for the Loong-Lions, having splits of 37.7% and 32.4% while securing just 30 rebounds and dishing out 19 assists.

Three players scored in double-digits on Guangzhou's behalf, including Oladipo. Frank Kaminsky had a solid display with 22 points, seven rebounds, a steal, and a block. He shot 8-of-15 overall, including 5-of-10 from three. Meanwhile, Chen Guohao came next with 13 points and three rebounds.

With the blowout win, the Spurs will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Miami Heat on Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET.