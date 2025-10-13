Penn State’s season went from bad to worse after quarterback Drew Allar suffered a season-ending leg injury in Saturday’s heartbreaking 22-21 loss to Northwestern. The junior was carted off the field late in the fourth quarter after being sandwiched between two defenders.

Head coach James Franklin confirmed the devastating news after the game, saying he had spoken to Allar personally before announcing it publicly. “Drew will be done for the year,” Franklin said.

“I do not release that information until I clear it with the kid and the family. I talked to Drew, but I had not heard back from the family before I came in here.”

Allar, 21, had been one of the few bright spots for Penn State this season despite the team’s struggles. Through six games, he threw for 1,100 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions, completing 64.7 percent of his passes.

With Allar sidelined, the Nittany Lions are expected to turn to freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer, though Jaxon Smolik could also see snaps.

Following the announcement, emotions ran high throughout the Penn State community. Athletic director Pat Kraft was visibly shaken when asked about Allar’s impact on the program.

A very emotional Kraft said, as noticed by On3’s Pete Nakos, “Drew is one hell of a kid. And he puts up with a lot of crap. I get it, we’re in the NIL era, but he’s still a kid. He wants to win in the worst way.”

AD Pat Kraft in tears talking about Drew Allar’s career at Penn State coming to an end due to injury “I love the kid.” pic.twitter.com/rlk6oWNtAr — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 13, 2025

Kraft’s words reflected the deep frustration surrounding a season that has spiraled out of control for Penn State. Once ranked as a national title contender, the Nittany Lions have now dropped three straight games, and the loss of their starting quarterback only adds to the turmoil.

The injury occurred in the final minutes of the Northwestern game. Allar initially tried to limp off before being carted to the locker room as teammates surrounded him in support. He finished the day with 137 passing yards and an interception before his exit.

Penn State now faces the difficult task of regrouping before its Week 8 matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes. With their starting quarterback out and morale low, the Nittany Lions will need to dig deep to salvage what’s left of their season.