The NBA season is close to getting underway, which means a bunch of exciting things are bound to happen almost every night on the court. When those exciting things happen, not only are the fans celebrating, but the players bring out their own signature celebrations.

In the latest vote from NBA stars, they were asked about who had the best celebration in the league, and by no surprise, Stephen Curry and LeBron James had a ton of votes. For Curry, everyone has seemed to embrace the “night night” celebration that he does after sealing a game.

“Steph's night night is elite. He hits that night night, the game is probably over,” Anthony Davis said.

Anthony Davis: “Steph [Curry] night night.” Luka Doncic: “Probably LeBron [James]… Shrug.” What is your favorite celebration in the NBA? 🤔 (via @NBA)

As for James, he has a few celebrations. One of them is when he puts the crown over his head, while the other is the shrug when he uses his strength to dominate the opposing team.

There were also some other celebrations mentioned in the video, such as Jalen Brunson's 3-point sign, Damian Lillard's ‘Dame Time,' Jamal Murray's bow and arrow, D'Angelo Russell's ice in his veins, Mikal Bridges' 3-point celebration, Klay Thompson's 3-point goggles, Trae Young's ice cold celebration, and Franz Wagner's 3-point celebration.

There are many celebrations to consider, but with what Curry and James have been able to do in their careers over time, it's hard not to notice them pull out their signature moves. What also makes them memorable is when they actually started to do them. Curry brought out his celebration during his latest championship run and let the Boston Celtics know that it was over for them.

With James, he had been doing the shrug for some years, but it was used a lot by him during the Paris Olympics, and everybody on the bench would do it as well.