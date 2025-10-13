As opening night for the 2025-26 NBA season quickly approaches, Russell Westbrook is still without a team.

Westbrook, who spent last season with the Denver Nuggets, will turn 37 years old next month, and, combined with his on-ball style that has sometimes grated teammates and fans, it appears as if the former league MVP may be a free agent for a while.

That's why some have speculated that Westbrook will end up somewhere abroad, especially considering the success several other former NBA players have had while playing in Europe or China, in particular.

However, a stint in the EuroLeague or the China Basketball Association (CBA) doesn't appear to be in Westbrook's future — for now at least.

“There has been ‘zero discussion' to date about him weighing interest to play abroad this season, league sources say,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote on his ‘The Stein Line' Substack.

“He'd naturally generate a slew of overseas offers if he was open to them, but I'm told that securing his next NBA opportunity has been the focus for Westbrook's camp. Even if that means, as it increasingly appears, options fail to materialize until after the 2025-26 regular season starts on Oct. 21.”

Stein did reiterate the chance Westbrook will end up with the Sacramento Kings, who traded former All-NBA point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs last season. The Kings acquired Dennis Schroder, twice a teammate of Westbrook's, in a sign-and-trade this offseason, and the German national is expected to start at point for Sacramento this season.

However, the Kings have relatively few options for Schroder's backup. While Malik Monk, who has been a subject of numerous trade rumors, can reliably run point off the bench, having a third veteran primary ball handler wouldn't hurt, and Westbrook would certainly fit the bill.

Even though he has the irksome habit of taking ill-advised shots and turning the ball over — his turnover percentage reached a career-high last season despite a career-low usage rate — Westbrook proved valuable to the Nuggets in 2024-25 when Jamal Murray was out or otherwise playing poorly.

Whether he joins Sacramento or not remains to be seen, although Stein noted that the Kings' “preference is to move out a guard (with Devin Carter believed to be the most available King) before adding the former MVP.”

The Kings open their regular season on Oct. 22 in Phoenix against the Suns.