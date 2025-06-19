An analyst dropped an interesting take on the Kevin Durant to the Minnesota Timberwolves saga. The 15-time All-Star is seemingly on the trading block, and several teams are interested. The future Hall of Famer is still a terrific player who can help many franchises in their title aspirations. One team linked to Durant was the Timberwolves, coming off two straight Western Conference Finals appearances.

However, a blockbuster deal involving Minnesota is becoming less likely. One reason is that Durant has shown no desire to play for this franchise. Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright ultimately offered a reasonable theory for why this might be the case, comparing KD's situation to that of members of the sports media landscape.

“I don’t think KD wants to live in the cold, and I think that might be one of reasons he’s not high on Minnesota. Everyone’s going to mock Kevin Durant for that. Here’s Kevin Durant's defense for that. In our business, sports talk, there are hubs in LA, hubs in New York City, and a hub in Bristol, Connecticut. Guess what, guys? Every single person who has found themselves with enough juice and was working in Bristol got moved. Every single one.

Greeny (Mike Greenberg) wanted to be in New York, went to New York. Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser were like, ‘we’re staying in D.C. if we’re doing this show'….The people who have options on this stuff, where they live, are a big part of what they use their juice for. So if Kevin Durant at the end of his career is like, ‘man, I don’t want to live in Minnesota,' and I don’t know if that’s what it is or not, I don’t find that ridiculous.”

Even if Wright's take is incorrect, it's not the most outlandish statement on this saga. In addition, Durant has revealed his preferred destinations as the Suns look to rebuild around Devin Booker. It would be surprising if the 36-year-old still started the 2025-26 season with Phoenix.

KD only has one more year left on his contract, and it's clear that the trio of him, Booker, and Bradley Beal has not worked out in Phoenix. The Suns can get a lot in return for their aging superstar, but where Durant wants to go does matter if a potential trade partner wants to gamble on him.