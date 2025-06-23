The 2025 NBA Draft is less than three days away. This year's class has the potential to make history in numerous areas. Among those is the number of freshmen selected in the top 10.

The first eight picks in ESPN's latest mock draft are projected to be freshmen: Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecombe, Kon Kneuppel, Jeremiah Fears, Ace Bailey, Tre Johnson and Khaman Maluach. That would be the most consecutive freshmen selected in a row at any point in a single draft, according to research compiled by ESPN.

“The previous most came in 2017, when the first seven picks were freshmen. In all, 12 of the 14 lottery picks are projected to be freshmen, which would set a record for most selected in the lottery era. It would mark the third time double-digit freshmen were picked in the lottery (11 in 2017 and 10 in 2018),” ESPN's staff wrote.

France also has an opportunity to make history in this year's draft.

2025 NBA Draft has potential to make history in numerous categories

Article Continues Below

ESPN projects five Frenchmen to be selected in the first round: Noa Essengue, Joan Beringer, Nolan Traore, Noah Penda and Maxime Raynaud. That would be the most players from a non-U.S. country taken in the first round of a single draft, according to ESPN. France had four players selected in the first round of the 2024 draft, tying Canada (2019) for the most players from a non-U.S. country.

Two Frenchmen, Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr, were the first two overall picks last year. Meanwhile, Tidjane Salaün was the sixth overall pick. That came after Victor Wembanyama was the first overall pick and Bilal Coulibaly was the seventh overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Wembanyama has emerged as one of the league's top young prospects, averaging 22.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.7 blocks on 47/34/81 shooting splits over his first two seasons. Meanwhile, Risacher, Sarr and Coulibaly have shown promise. Noa Essengue is the top-ranked prospect among this year's class of Frenchmen, projected to be selected No. 9 by the Toronto Raptors in ESPN's latest mock.