The Minnesota Timberwolves are in the midst of a critical offseason after flaming out in the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive season, and they took a big step toward contending again on Friday. Just a few days before free agency, the Timberwolves and standout big man Naz Reid agreed to a new five-year, $125 million contract according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Reid's new deal has a player option for the final year in 2029-30.

After the season came to an end, Reid declined his player option for about $15 million and was set to hit free agency, where he would have had plenty of suitors. However, he and Minnesota are now set to stick together on a lucrative new deal for the 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year.

This story will be updated.