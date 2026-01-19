A lot of basketball fans will claim that the annual NBA All-Star Weekend is getting more and more stale, despite the cast of superstars. In the past few seasons, basketball fanatics have criticized the event, calling for something new. Just recently, the league is teasing the idea of organizing a 1v1 tournament to inject some excitement. Check out the gallery to see the 10 best NBA superstars for a potential 1v1 tournament at the All-Star Weekend.

10. LeBron James

LeBron James is regarded by many as the G.O.A.T. of basketball. After all, he is the NBA's all-time leading scorer, coupled with four NBA championships, Finals MVPs, and league MVPs. James is still one of the best players in the league, despite hitting 40 years old. As a result, his all-around play, size, and athleticism make him a key superstar who can still thrive in one-on-one situations. However, his declining defense might be a cause for concern.

In any kind of basketball game, outside shooting is always a key arsenal. As a result, even in one-on-one situations, Stephen Curry should easily dominate. Widely known as the best shooter in the world, Curry can punish his opponents with his elite outside shooting. Combine that with his deep bag of moves with the ball in his hands, and his defender will easily have his hands full on defense. But on the other hand, defensively, Curry might be a step slower compared to quicker and younger guards in the NBA.

Standing at 7-foot-3 with a polished skillset, it's easy to see why Victor Wembanyama is expected to be the next big thing in the NBA. The 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year easily towers over majority of the players in the league. And with his versatility, it's nearly impossible to see anyone try to shut him down one-on-one. Furthermore, any offensive player would have a long night trying to score around the rim over Wemby's rim protection.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is easily one of the best superstars in the NBA. After all, he has won two straight NBA MVPs, an NBA championship, and a Finals MVP. The Greek Freak is a nightmare to stop one-on-one, thanks to his brute strength and out-of-this-world athleticism for his size. Giannis also has the right size and skill to just about overpower anyone in front of him.

There's no doubt that Nikola Jokic has cemented himself as the best center in the NBA with three MVPs, an NBA title, and a Finals MVP to his name. The Serbian superstar possesses a deep bag of tricks that contains a mix of high IQ, skill, and strength. Jokic isn't one of the most athletic players, nor is he fast, but for a skilled center who's great at breaking down defenses, expect the Serbian star pull out some unorthodox moves to own the game.

Article Continues Below

Equipped with arguably the best handles in the league, Kyrie Irving should easily thrive in one-on-one situations. His killer crossovers would instantly create several highlight reels. Furthermore, Irving does have multiple ways of scoring over his opponents. And with his defenders not enjoying any help, expect Irving to easily dominate the competition in near streetball fashion.

It's safe to say that Luka Doncic is one of the best European superstars in the NBA today. And with Luka Magic, the Slovenian superstar should be an easy favorite in the potential 1v1 tournament. Luka is one of the best in isolation plays, thanks to his unstoppable step back. Furthermore, he's a dangerous scorer who has the tools to punish his opponents inside or outside, especially with his deceptive speed.

Anthony Edwards is currently the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves. His athletic plays and expressive personality make him an instant fan favorite. Edwards thrives in isolation plays. Throw in his ability to rock the rim with authority, even over the biggest players, it's hard to think of any defender who can completely shut him down in a 1v1 tournament.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took the NBA by storm after coming off the best season of his career. In the 2024-25 season, he took home the MVP Award, an NBA championship, and the Finals MVP. While his Thunder teammates also did their part, a lot of basketball fans will agree that SGA is a nightmare to stop in one-on-one situations. The reigning NBA MVP has a deep bag of tricks offensively that makes him dangerous due to his well-tested scoring arsenal.

Although Kevin Durant is already 37 years old, he's still one of the most unstoppable players in the NBA today. Durant's combination of size and skill has yet to be matched. In fact, his scoring tenacity could only be denied by a select few. But in one-on-one situations, it's a safe bet that there's not one player who can single handedly cover him.