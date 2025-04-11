It is inevitable that every player will face retirement when the time comes. Usually, it marks the end of a player's career. However, that isn't always the case, given that some players find a way to return to the league to play the game they love the most. Here is a look at the 10 most notable NBA players to come out of retirement.

Check out the gallery.

After accomplishing a three-peat with the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan shocked the world when he announced his first retirement in October 1993. Jordan cited mental and physical exhaustion as the main reasons. He then flirted with a professional baseball career before returning to the NBA hardwood for the final 17 games of the 1994-95 season.

With his return, Jordan pieced together arguably the best come-out-of-retirement run by winning another three-peat with the Bulls and cementing himself as the greatest NBA player of all time. He then retired for three seasons and again unretired to play two season with the Washington Wizards and still averaged 21.1 points per game before retiring for good.

Magic Johnson was one of the most influential players in NBA history. He was an electrifying point guard with tremendous size at 6-foot-9. As the face of the Showtime Lakers, Johnson led the Purple and Gold to five NBA titles. Unfortunately, he was forced to cut his career short initially after being tested positive for HIV AIDS.

In the middle of the 1995-96 season, Johnson decided to come out of retirement. He wasn't the same superstar, but the opportunity gave him some closure and a much more honorable exit from the game.

George Mikan

George Mikan is one of the best NBA players in the history books, having been the centerpiece of the NBA's first dynasty. But despite registering dominant seasons, it was a shame that Mikan had to retire before turning 30 due to family reasons. Fortunately, Minneapolis Lakers fans got one last look at his game when he returned for the 1955-56 season before retiring for good. In the process, Mikan became the first player to reach the 10,000-points club.

Bob Cousy

Bob Cousy will be remembered for playing an instrumental role in winning six NBA championships with the Boston Celtics. But after winning his sixth, Cousy announced that he was hanging up his basketball sneakers. He became the head tactician of the Cincinnati Royals, which also saw him become a player-coach. He wasn't the legendary Houdini, given that he was already 41 at that time. Nonetheless, he did become one of the oldest players to compete in the NBA.

Anfernee Hardaway

Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway, when healthy, was an All-Star-caliber point guard. He earned four NBA All-Star appearances and three All-NBA Team selections. However, injuries ravaged his career, forcing him to call it quits after 12 seasons. Shortly after, Hardaway decided to take a roster spot with the Miami Heat, reuniting with old Orlando Magic teammate Shaquille O'Neal for the 2007-08 season. By then, Hardaway was hardly effective as the team eventually released him after just 16 games.

Arvydas Sabonis

After the fall of the Iron Curtain, NBA fans didn't have to wait any longer for Arvydas Sabonis to finally step foot in the NBA. The Lithuanian center was years ahead of his time, possessing playmaking abilities at the post. He finally played for the Portland Trail Blazers for four seasons. However, Sabonis did retire afterwards due to a serious injury. The retirement was temporary as, once his injury healed, the European big man played one more season for the Blazers in 2002-03.

Kevin Willis

Kevin Willis was so serviceable to the point that he lasted 21 years in the NBA. His career saw him earn one NBA title, an NBA All-Star Game appearance, and an All-NBA Third Team selection. After his 20th year in the NBA, Willis was convinced that he was done with basketball having a farewell season with the Atlanta Hawks in 2004-05. However, the retirement only lasted for a full season, as the 7-foot center carved out a brief comeback with the Dallas Mavericks before retiring for good in 2007.

Rasheed Wallace certainly had a polarizing basketball career. While he's known for his antics and collection of technical fouls, Wallace was a crucial piece for several title contenders, highlighted by one NBA title with the Detroit Pistons. After a failed playoff campaign with the Boston Celtics, Sheed announced the end of his career. But a couple years later, Wallace wasn't done, as he appeared in 21 games with the New York Knicks, where he also took his shenanigans to MSG in 2012-13.

For several years, the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs leaned on LaMarcus Aldridge. He was one of the best sweet-shooting big men in the league, during his peak. To the surprise of everyone, Aldridge was forced to retire in 2021 due to a health scare, particularly an irregular heartbeat coupled with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. Shortly after, the seven-time NBA All-Star found a way to secure clearance to play, paving the way for him to be a buyout signing with the Brooklyn Nets in 2021-22.

Brandon Roy

Brandon Roy continues to be one of the biggest what-ifs in the NBA. Fans can only imagine what Roy would have accomplished had he been able to stay healthy throughout his career. Unfortunately, injuries derailed him, forcing the three-time NBA All-Star to face the curtain call at only 27 years old.

But prior to the 2012-13 season, Roy announced his comeback plans after undergoing a platelet-rich plasma procedure, the same one that Kobe Bryant underwent for his knees. This paved the way for his signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves, appearing in five games to close out his career.