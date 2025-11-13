There's no doubt that basketball players who star in the amateur ranks receive a ton of hype. The amount of attention and publicity does help them get their foot in the door of their NBA dreams. However, not all stars needed the hype to become a household name in the NBA. Check out the gallery to take a look at 10 NBA stars who were underhyped entering the league.

Kawhi Leonard wasn't exactly hyped entering the league. Drafted 15th overall by the Indiana Pacers, Leonard was immediately traded on draft night to the San Antonio Spurs. At the college level, the eventual two-time Finals MVP had a questionable offensive game. Although he averaged 14.1 points per outing for San Diego State, Leonard only converted 25.0% from beyond the arc. However, with the tried-and-tested player development of San Antonio under the guidance of Gregg Popovich, he transformed into an NBA star.

Learning basketball late can be a disadvantage. However, Pascal Siakam easily made up for lost time, given that he's one of the best power forwards in the NBA today. Siakam broke out in his sophomore season with New Mexico State, leading the conference with 20.3 points per outing. He was drafted late in the first round by the Toronto Raptors in the 2016 NBA Draft with the 27th pick. The Raptors slowly developed him by sending him to the NBA D-League's Raptors 905. After winning the D-League title, Siakam evolved into a three-time NBA All-Star. He also helped Toronto capture the NBA championship in 2019.

There's no question that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is fresh off one of the best breakout seasons in NBA history. In the 2024-25 season alone, he collected NBA MVP honors before leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to an NBA championship, with him crowned as the Finals MVP. But back in the day, the reigning NBA MVP was far from relevant. After a promising one-and-done stint with Kentucky, SGA was drafted 11th overall at the 2018 NBA Draft. He was immediately used as a trade asset on draft night, sending him to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers shipped him away as well to accommodate Paul George. Despite being overlooked, the Thunder star is now a household name in the NBA.

After spending four productive seasons with Michigan State, NBA scouts and GMs questioned whether Draymond Green would adapt at the professional ranks. Standing only at 6-foot-7, it's easy to see why several teams passed him up at the 2012 NBA Draft. However, the Golden State Warriors snatched him up in the second round. With Steve Kerr's signature small-ball system, Green thrived as the team's heart and soul by facilitating the offense and anchoring the defense. From the 35th overall pick, he transformed into a four-time NBA champion, four-time All-Star, and NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner.

Hailing from France, Rudy Gobert started his professional basketball career in Europe. But unlike typical European centers, Gobert had a limited skillset, especially on the offensive end. Naturally, he wasn't hyped due to his subpar numbers in the LNB Pro A. The 7-foot-1 big man averaged just 10.8 points per game in three seasons. The Denver Nuggets quietly selected him in the 27th pick of the 2013 NBA Draft before trading his rights to the Utah Jazz shortly after. Gobert was asked to develop his game with the Bakersfield Jam in the NBA G-League. Once he gained confidence, the Jazz promoted him to be the team's starting center. Since then, the rest is history. The current Minnesota Timberwolves beanpole has earned three All-Star Game appearances and four NBA Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

The Milwaukee Bucks certainly hit the jackpot by finding a diamond in the rough in the form of Giannis Antetokounmpo. After all, who would've thought that a two-time NBA MVP level player would be playing in the semi-professional Greek B Basket League. Although he was gifted physically, the Bucks knew they needed time and patience to grind the edges. After selecting him 15th overall at the 2013 NBA Draft, Giannis has done it all. He would first win the NBA Most Improved Player Award before earning back-to-back NBA MVPs and one Defensive Player of the Year Award. But more importantly, the Greek Freak led Milwaukee to an NBA championship and an NBA Cup title.

There's not a lot of NBA stars who faced adversity quite like Jimmy Butler. From going homeless as a teenager to faxing his letter of intent to Marquette University, Butler defied the odds. He stood out during his three seasons with Marquette, putting up 12.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per outing. He was the final pick of the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft, thanks to the Chicago Bulls. Naturally, Butler was forced to earn his minutes after a string of seasons being buried in the bench. With the team's injury bug, Butler got his much-needed opportunities to shine. Fast forward, and he has become a premier wing in the league, earning NBA Improved Player honors, six All-Star Game appearances, and five All-NBA Team selections.

Undersized guards are slowly growing extinct in the NBA. The last time a guard below six feet tall made a significant impact was Isaiah Thomas. The 5-foot-8 guard had a stellar showing with the Washington Huskies, but his stature raised questions especially at the professional level. As a result, the Sacramento Kings made him the last pick of the 2011 NBA Draft. Nonetheless, Thomas stood defiant against expectations, as he became a two-time NBA All-Star and All-NBA Team selection with the Boston Celtics.

Ben Wallace was pretty much out of the NBA radar, especially given that he played in the NCAA Division II level with Virginia Union. In fact, he didn't even hear his name get called at the 1996 NBA Draft. He was forced to play overseas before finally landing an NBA contract. Wallace had to earn his minutes in the league on a nightly basis. But it was with the Detroit Pistons where he blossomed into a certified star. The 6-foot-9 center anchored the defense en route to an NBA championship in 2004. He also collected four All-Star Game appearances and Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

There's no doubt that the Denver Nuggets found a gem in Nikola Jokic. After playing in the Adriatic League in Serbia, the Nuggets took a gamble on Jokic's high basketball IQ and potential. They drafted him in the second round with the 41st pick, in the midst of a Taco Bell commercial. But while no one really knew about the Serbian prospect then, every basketball fan knows him now. The Nuggets center has dominated the NBA, leading to three NBA MVPs, an NBA championship, and Finals MVP. He's arguably the best big man in the league today.