The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is going to look a lot different this year on multiple fronts. For starters, a bunch of up-and-coming youngsters will be making their debuts in the game. Additionally, the NBA is trying out another new format to counteract the uncompetitiveness we've seen in the All-Star Game as of recent.

A lack of defense and effort in recent years has led to a lot of bad All-Star Games and poor reviews from fans, but this might finally be the change that fixes that. So, in this article, we are going to detail everything that you need to know about the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

When and where is the NBA All-Star Game?

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Sunday, Feb. 16. The Golden State Warriors are hosting All-Star Weekend, and the majority of the events will be on their home court. However, the Celebrity All-Star Game on Friday, February 14, will be at Oakland Arena, which is the old home of the Warriors. There will be three All-Star games in total, but more on that later. The first game will tip off at 8:20 p.m. ET, and that will be followed by Game 2 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Finally, 10 p.m. ET is tip-off time for the Championship Game.

How to watch the NBA All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game will be broadcast on TNT. You can also watch it on TruTV or Max. On top of the game itself, there are several entertainers and performers who will have an impact on the game. Shaboozey, Noah Kahan, Terrell Owens, Matt Barnes, Walker Hayes, and others will take part in All-Star festivities.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Center- San Francisco, California

TV channel: TNT | Livestream: Max

New format explained

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be coined the 2025 NBA All-Star Championship. That is because the new format is changing the game from a single 48-minute standard game to three separate mini-games that are a part of a single-elimination tournament. There are two semifinal matchups and one championship game that will be between the winners of the first round of action.

Games are played to 40 points, and Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Candace Parker will coach the teams. The former three will coach All-Star rosters, while Parker will take control of the fourth team full of the Rising Stars Challenge winners.

There is a prize pool totaling $1.8 million for the two teams competing in the championship game. Winning players will take home $125,000 each, while the second-place players will earn $25,000. The NBA is getting rid of the Elam Ending, and the typical Western Conference vs. Eastern Conference is being dropped, too. The short games are expected to increase intensity and competition, but only time will tell. After all, some players, including Kevin Durant, have been critical of the new format, and most NBA players have prioritized health over hard work in recent All-Star Games.

All-Star rosters

+ denotes an injured player who will not play in the All-Star Game

^ denotes an injury replacement

* denotes a player who was voted into the All-Star Game as a starter.

Shaq's OGs: Shaquille O'Neal is coaching one of the four All-Star teams. His roster will consist of veteran players who have been making an impact in the NBA All-Star Game for a long time.

LeBron James*

Anthony Davis+

Kevin Durant*

James Harden

Kyrie Irving^

Stephen Curry*

Jayson Tatum*

Damian Lillard

Jaylen Brown

Kenny's young stars: Kenny Smith will also coach a team. His squad will be the antithesis of O'Neal's squad, as Smith's team will consist of young/rising stars.

Anthony Edwards

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Darius Garland

Cade Cunningham

Jalen Brunson*

Jalen Williams

Evan Mobley

Tyler Herro

Chuck's global stars: The NBA game has never been more global than it is now, so Charles Barkley's team will feature international players.

Nikola Jokic*

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander*

Pascal Siakam

Karl-Anthony Towns*

Trae Young^

Giannis Antetokounmpo*+

Victor Wembanyama

Alperen Sengun

Donovan Mitchell*

Candace's rising stars: The Players on Candace Parker's team are still to be determined, but she will coach the winning players from the Rising Stars Challenge as they try to take on All-Star caliber players.